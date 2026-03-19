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    30th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD Demo Day (B-Roll)

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    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    30th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians perform a brief equipment demonstration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 17, 2025. The demonstration displayed the use of a Percussion Actuated Neutralizer (PAN) disruptor. The PAN is used to render explosives safe by firing a high-velocity jet of water or a solid projectile at the device from a distance, cutting through its casing and damaging its internal circuitry/power source before it can detonate. The demo was held for recruits in the U.S. Air Force Delayed Enlistment Program who are considering their career field interests before joining the USAF. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000216
    VIRIN: 250319-X-IT855-1001
    Filename: DOD_111584645
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD Demo Day (B-Roll), by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    sld30
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