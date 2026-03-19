30th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD Demo Day (B-Roll)

30th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians perform a brief equipment demonstration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 17, 2025. The demonstration displayed the use of a Percussion Actuated Neutralizer (PAN) disruptor. The PAN is used to render explosives safe by firing a high-velocity jet of water or a solid projectile at the device from a distance, cutting through its casing and damaging its internal circuitry/power source before it can detonate. The demo was held for recruits in the U.S. Air Force Delayed Enlistment Program who are considering their career field interests before joining the USAF. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000216
|VIRIN:
|250319-X-IT855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111584645
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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