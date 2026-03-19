30th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD Demo Day (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000216" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

30th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians perform a brief equipment demonstration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 17, 2025. The demonstration displayed the use of a Percussion Actuated Neutralizer (PAN) disruptor. The PAN is used to render explosives safe by firing a high-velocity jet of water or a solid projectile at the device from a distance, cutting through its casing and damaging its internal circuitry/power source before it can detonate. The demo was held for recruits in the U.S. Air Force Delayed Enlistment Program who are considering their career field interests before joining the USAF. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)