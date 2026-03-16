607th ASOG conduct combat readiness training during Freedom Shield 26

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the 607th Air Support Operations Group execute combat readiness training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2026. The 607th ASOG is redefining how the Air Force employs TACPs, transforming them from traditional ground maneuver integration roles into a lethal weapons system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emilee Darden)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 22:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000116
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-YG941-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583529
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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