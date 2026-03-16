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    607th ASOG conduct combat readiness training during Freedom Shield 26

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    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the 607th Air Support Operations Group execute combat readiness training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2026. The 607th ASOG is redefining how the Air Force employs TACPs, transforming them from traditional ground maneuver integration roles into a lethal weapons system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emilee Darden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 22:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000116
    VIRIN: 260317-F-YG941-3001
    Filename: DOD_111583529
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, 607th ASOG conduct combat readiness training during Freedom Shield 26, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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