Seventh Air Force service members participate in exercise Freedom Shield 26 across the Republic of Korea, March 9-19, 2026. The annual combined, joint, all-domain exercise strengthens interoperability, enhances combat readiness and reinforces the U.S.-ROK Alliance through realistic training scenarios designed to prepare forces for a wide range of potential threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter and Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 20:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000088
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583281
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Shield 26 reinforces combined defense and interoperability, by SrA Brenden Beezley and SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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