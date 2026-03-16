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    Freedom Shield 26 reinforces combined defense and interoperability

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    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley and Staff Sgt. Evan Porter

    Seventh Air Force

    Seventh Air Force service members participate in exercise Freedom Shield 26 across the Republic of Korea, March 9-19, 2026. The annual combined, joint, all-domain exercise strengthens interoperability, enhances combat readiness and reinforces the U.S.-ROK Alliance through realistic training scenarios designed to prepare forces for a wide range of potential threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter and Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 20:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000088
    VIRIN: 260318-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111583281
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, Freedom Shield 26 reinforces combined defense and interoperability, by SrA Brenden Beezley and SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    exercise
    Freedom Shield 26
    FS26

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