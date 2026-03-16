The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of March 16-20, 2026, includes remarks from Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata on the Military Health System’s mission, the Defense Health Agency’s innovative data strategy, and Chef Robert Irvine offers healthy cooking and nutrition tips.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 14:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1000052
|VIRIN:
|260318-O-TR188-8303
|Filename:
|DOD_111582645
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - March 19, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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