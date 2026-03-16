Around the MHS - March 19, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000052" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of March 16-20, 2026, includes remarks from Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata on the Military Health System’s mission, the Defense Health Agency’s innovative data strategy, and Chef Robert Irvine offers healthy cooking and nutrition tips.