(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the MHS - March 19, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of March 16-20, 2026, includes remarks from Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata on the Military Health System’s mission, the Defense Health Agency’s innovative data strategy, and Chef Robert Irvine offers healthy cooking and nutrition tips.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 14:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1000052
    VIRIN: 260318-O-TR188-8303
    Filename: DOD_111582645
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - March 19, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    around, mhs, update, news, ai, tata, chef, Irvine, food, health, nutrition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video