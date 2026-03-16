U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon and Navy Blue Angels 2026

U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon rehearse their silent drill sequence as U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly overhead at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 4, 2026. Together, the Silent Drill Platoon and the Blue Angels demonstrate the precision and discipline that have defined the naval services for generations. This gathering of elite units highlights the shared precision and seamless integration of the Navy and Marine Corps team as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 performance season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000042
|VIRIN:
|260304-M-GI936-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111582450
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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