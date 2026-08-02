PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 15, 2026

The July 2026 edition of the Irregular Warfare Center (IWC) Spotlight Newsletter is out! This month we highlight how we are actively addressing modern hybrid threats, from maritime security to global interagency alignment. In this issue, national security and maritime leaders convened at Port Miami to target critical vulnerabilities in U.S. ports and supply chains, focusing on cyber threats, insider risks, and foreign exploitation of commercial logistics. In the "Director's Corner," IWC Director Dr. Dennis Walters breaks down why competing in today's irregular warfare (IW) environment demands a true whole-of-government approach that bridges military, diplomatic, and private sector efforts.



From piloting the new IW401 Integrated Interagency Campaign Design course at MacDill AFB to deploying medical SMEs for prolonged casualty care exercises at Ridge Healer 26-03, our team continues to build resilient defense alongside key interagency and international partners like the Philippines Public Safety College. We are also proud to launch the unified PRISM Publications Program, bringing our flagship journal, PRISM Insights, and PRISM Perspectives together under one trusted brand.

Published: August 2, 2026