PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jun 15, 2026

This month's Spotlight issue highlights the official launch of our newest online course, IW 301: IW Campaign Planning, designed to educate practitioners on regional campaign design and interagency cooperation. Inside, you will also find strategic insights from IWC Director Dr. Dennis Walters on the necessity of a unified national IW proponent, alongside key updates from our recent engagements at SOF Week 2026 and the Homeland Defense Awareness Symposium. Read the full newsletter today to stay ahead of modern asymmetric threats and explore our upcoming educational offerings.

Published: July 2, 2026