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    Jun 15, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jun 15, 2026

    IRREGULAR WARFARE CENTER SPOTLIGHT

    This month's Spotlight issue highlights the official launch of our newest online course, IW 301: IW Campaign Planning, designed to educate practitioners on regional campaign design and interagency cooperation. Inside, you will also find strategic insights from IWC Director Dr. Dennis Walters on the necessity of a unified national IW proponent, alongside key updates from our recent engagements at SOF Week 2026 and the Homeland Defense Awareness Symposium. Read the full newsletter today to stay ahead of modern asymmetric threats and explore our upcoming educational offerings.

    Published: July 2, 2026
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    Irregular Warfare Center

    UNIT

    Irregular Warfare Center

    The IWC prepares the warfighter to conduct irregular warfare across the spectrum of conflict by bridging instruction to operationalizing IW using next-generation techniques and concepts that enhance the lethality of the force and positions the United States and key Allies and partners to remain ahead of the threat.

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Irregular Warfare Center Spotlight

    Irregular Warfare Center Spotlight

    The Spotlight is produced and published once a month by the Irregular Warfare Center Public Affairs Office.

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