Jul 30, 2026

In this issue:
• Yuma Proving Ground Tests Portable Loitering Munitions for Soldiers
• Historic Milestone Achieved: Joint Force successfully executes Cannon-Launched Hypersonic Warhead lethality test
• YPG Commander keynotes Independence Day celebration, Soldiers recognized
• Command Team thanks workforce for their role in keeping Soldiers safe
• YPG Commander fosters interagency relationships
• Hooves on the highway: Wild burros can appear without warning
• Progress on James D. Price Elementary School construction
• Preventable tragedies: Understanding and combating
• Operation Homefront provides backpacks and supplies to children of Soldiers
• Christmas in July event gifts information on vital services
• Vacation Bible School at YPG Chapel serves up fun and friendship
These stories and more in The Outpost
|Published:
|July 30, 2026
First printed in 1951, the Outpost provides news, information and educational material to the several-thousand-person U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground military and civilian workforce. Published twice each month, nearly all articles in the publication are locally researched and written. Printed copies of the Outpost are available at multiple locations at the proving
ground, in the Yuma community and on the web.