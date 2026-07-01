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    Jul 1, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 1, 2026

    THE OUTPOST - U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

    The latest issue of The Outpost is now available online and will be in racks around post and in Yuma later today.

    In this issue:
    • U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground tests CROWS integration into M109A7 Paladin
    • New U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander visible in community
    • Military Freefall School welcomes new commander
    • Yuma Test Center welcomes Steven Mullins as new Flight Services Division Chief
    • Congressional staffers wowed by YPG
    • YTC Commander presents award for exceptional mission support
    • YTC Commander recognizes employees’ 20 years of service

    These stories and more in The Outpost

    Published: July 1, 2026
      View Online
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    UNIT

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    The Outpost - U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The Outpost - U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    First printed in 1951, the Outpost provides news, information and educational material to the several-thousand-person U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground military and civilian workforce. Published twice each month, nearly all articles in the publication are locally researched and written. Printed copies of the Outpost are available at multiple locations at the proving
    ground, in the Yuma community and on the web.

    View all issues ›