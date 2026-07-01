PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 1, 2026

The latest issue of The Outpost is now available online and will be in racks around post and in Yuma later today.



In this issue:

• U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground tests CROWS integration into M109A7 Paladin

• New U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander visible in community

• Military Freefall School welcomes new commander

• Yuma Test Center welcomes Steven Mullins as new Flight Services Division Chief

• Congressional staffers wowed by YPG

• YTC Commander presents award for exceptional mission support

• YTC Commander recognizes employees’ 20 years of service



These stories and more in The Outpost

Published: July 1, 2026