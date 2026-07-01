Jul 1, 2026

The latest issue of The Outpost is now available online and will be in racks around post and in Yuma later today.
In this issue:
• U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground tests CROWS integration into M109A7 Paladin
• New U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander visible in community
• Military Freefall School welcomes new commander
• Yuma Test Center welcomes Steven Mullins as new Flight Services Division Chief
• Congressional staffers wowed by YPG
• YTC Commander presents award for exceptional mission support
• YTC Commander recognizes employees’ 20 years of service
These stories and more in The Outpost
|Published:
|July 1, 2026
First printed in 1951, the Outpost provides news, information and educational material to the several-thousand-person U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground military and civilian workforce. Published twice each month, nearly all articles in the publication are locally researched and written. Printed copies of the Outpost are available at multiple locations at the proving
ground, in the Yuma community and on the web.