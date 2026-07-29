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    Jul 29, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 29, 2026

    SYNAPSE

    This issue of SYNAPSE focuses on U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James C. Russell and his joint team’s victory in the seventh annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition. It highlights the technical skill, communication and teamwork that carried the team to first place and earned national recognition at the White House.

    Published: July 29, 2026
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    Marine Corps Information Command

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    Marine Corps Information Command

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Synapse

    Synapse

    Synapse (formerly titled Cyber Vanguard) is the official monthly publication of the Marine Corps Information Command, showcasing news, initiatives, and achievements from across the information domain. Each issue highlights the integration of cyber, intelligence, space, and information operations that enable the Marine Corps to fight and win in the digital battlespace.

    View all issues ›