PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jun 30, 2026

This issue of Synapse explores the Marine Corps’ expanding use of artificial intelligence and the importance of keeping trained personnel at the center of its employment. Featured coverage highlights the Agentic AI Commander’s Course at Fort Meade, where Marines, civilians and technical professionals learned to guide, limit and validate AI-enabled tools while applying commander’s intent, risk management and human judgment to emerging workflows.

Published: June 30, 2026