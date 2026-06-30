(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo
    Jun 30, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jun 30, 2026

    SYNAPSE

    This issue of Synapse explores the Marine Corps’ expanding use of artificial intelligence and the importance of keeping trained personnel at the center of its employment. Featured coverage highlights the Agentic AI Commander’s Course at Fort Meade, where Marines, civilians and technical professionals learned to guide, limit and validate AI-enabled tools while applying commander’s intent, risk management and human judgment to emerging workflows.

    Published: June 30, 2026
      View Online
    Marine Corps Information Command

    UNIT

    Marine Corps Information Command

    GALLERY: OTHER ISSUES View all issues ›

    May 29, 2026

    May 29, 2026

    Mar 1, 2026

    Mar 1, 2026

    Nov 1, 2025

    Nov 1, 2025

    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Synapse

    Synapse

    Synapse (formerly titled Cyber Vanguard) is the official monthly publication of the Marine Corps Information Command, showcasing news, initiatives, and achievements from across the information domain. Each issue highlights the integration of cyber, intelligence, space, and information operations that enable the Marine Corps to fight and win in the digital battlespace.

    View all issues ›