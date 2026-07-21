Jul 21, 2026

The Enduring Signaleer, Restoring the Scholar-Warrior, 40 Years of Service, Monumental Celebrations and more in the Summer 2026 edition of the Army Communicator!

## Mission



The Signal School trains, educates, and develops highly skilled Signal Soldiers across the Army to support the full range of Multi-Domain Signal Operations. The Chief of Signal manages the Personnel and Branch Proponency for the Signal Corps.



## Vision



A values based team of fit and disciplined professionals operating in an environment oriented on trust, transparency, and accountability. The premier provider of trained and educated Signal Soldiers in support of Unified Land Operations who are Leaders, Teammates and Communicators.



##### *Priorities*



1. Build and Sustain a World-Class Army School

2. Career Management Field Reform

3. Leverage Regional Signal Training Sites

4. Signal School Campus Transformation