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    Jul 13, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 13, 2026

    RIDER DOWN REPORT

    June 2026 Rider Down Report
    To view more Rider Down newsletters, visit https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Media/Mags-Pubs/Motorcycle-Rider-Down-Reports-Newsletters/

    Published: July 13, 2026
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    Naval Safety Command

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    Naval Safety Command

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Rider Down Report

    Rider Down Report

    Rider Down is a monthly update of motorcycle crashes that occurred throughout the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Data in the publication reflects what was reported during the time period covered. Information in the report is based on preliminary data and is provided for hazard awareness and training purposes only. The Naval Safety Command recommends Motorcycle Safety Representatives use this information for training and mentorship programs and forward to others who may have an interest.

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