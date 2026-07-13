PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 13, 2026

Approach - Vol. 68, NO. 2, 2026

The content in Approach Magazine is written ‘by aviators for aviators’ across the Navy and Marine Corps. Article jargon and supporting information is often written in conversation style to facilitate discussions across ready rooms in support of risk management across the Department of the Navy. Since 1955 the lessons learned articles by naval aviators in Approach magazine have played a crucial role in improving safety culture, conducting safe operations and maintaining readiness. All editorial content is edited, produced and approved by Naval Safety Command, 375 A Street, Norfolk, VA 23511, (757) 444-3520 / (DSN 564), navsafecom_approach@us.navy.mil, https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/

Published: July 13, 2026