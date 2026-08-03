International Military Law and Operations Strategic Engagement 2026

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Over more than 300 national security professionals representing 30 Indo-Pacific nations came together for the U.S. Pacific Command’s 37th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 26) from Aug. 3-6. see less | View Image Page

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Senior military and defense leaders from 30 nations and representatives from international organizations are gathering here to attend U.S. Pacific Command’s 37th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 26) from Aug. 3-6.

Hosted by USPACOM in close cooperation with the Malaysian Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces, the theme for MILOPS 26 is "From the Seabed to Space: Advancing Security, Freedom, and Prosperity for All Across the Indo-Pacific", demonstrating firm multilateral resolve to deter aggression and protect the sovereign rights of all nations.

Keynote speakers at this year’s conference include: Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malaysian Minister of Defence; Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); Gilbert C. Teodoro Jr., Philippine Secretary of National Defense; and Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Command.

The conference is a key multilateral cooperation activity bringing together over 300 key military leaders, national security lawyers, policy makers and scholars, from over 30 nations in the Indo-Pacific region for constructive dialogue and concrete action on significant issues in law, operations, and policy.

Through open discussions and the establishment of enduring bilateral and multilateral partnerships, MILOPS 26 addresses these challenges while reinforcing the rule of law and the sovereign equality of all nations.

MILOPS is an annual executive-level forum co-hosted with a rotating partner nation and is a part of USPACOM’s commitment to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation.