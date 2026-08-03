DCMA conducts interagency Small Unmanned Aerial Systems, Blue List training

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Rodriguez, Hap Arnold Innovation Center, California Air National Guard, tries on First-Person View goggles for small Unmanned Aerial Systems during a DCMA Blue List training event, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. This training informed smarter procurement and the development of scalable, cost-effective sUAS solutions for warfighters. In alignment with Executive Order 14307 and the Secretary of War’s drone-dominance directive, DCMA is accelerating the delivery and integration of these capabilities to the force.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif.–Drone capabilities continue to rapidly evolve, and the Defense Contract Management Agency is racing to ensure warfighters have the capabilities they need.

DCMA held a small Unmanned Aircraft Systems training, collaboration, and networking event at the Hap Arnold Innovation Center at March Air Reserve Base, California April 14, 2026.

Tommy Cheng, a quality assurance specialist with DCMA Unmanned Systems-Experimental contract management office, and Army Maj. Eric Scholl, DCMA US-X program integrator, gave a presentation attended by representatives from the National Guard Bureau, Naval Special Warfare, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the California Counter Drug Task Force, and other stakeholders.

“I briefed the parts, components, peripherals, and performance characteristics for sUAS and multirotor platforms,” Cheng said. “I also briefed current U.S. Military integration and adoption of sUAS.” Cheng said that additional information on the https://bluelist.appsplatformportals.us/ was provided by other members of the US-X and Blue List support team, including Air Force Col. Dustin Thomas, US-X commander.

“The training event provided a better understanding for the leadership and other members of March ARB, in addition to other Services and agencies, on the Blue List process and requirements, and sUAS technical specifications,” Cheng said.

By detailing these components, the presentations illustrated how DCMA ensures vendor quality and adherence to strict Department of War standards, while highlighting US-X's function in facilitating the Blue List for the secure, rapid integration of these cleared sUAS platforms into the military procurement architecture, Cheng explained.

DCMA and US-X are a key supporting element of War Department’s "Drone Dominance" directive, and assumed control of the Blue List from the Defense Innovation Unit in December 2025.

“We are working to scale and improve the Blue List, transforming drone procurement from a slow certification process into a rapid, secure, and scalable marketplace with a centralized portal that allows military units to securely purchase approved, NDAA-compliant drones and components directly from the manufacturer, effectively allowing the Department of War to operate at commercial speed,” Cheng said.

By simplifying the onboarding process for sUAS’s, the Blue List aims to unleash American manufacturing potential, ensuring a resilient supply chain capable of producing large quantities of low-cost uncrewed systems for multi-domain operations, Cheng said.

“US-X has reduced Blue List placement timelines from months to as little as days, driving down unit costs and fostering rapid, iterative innovation,” Cheng said.“Additionally, a consolidated demand signal will help incentivize and strengthen the domestic defense industrial base for drones.”

Cheng said that the feedback he received from the audience indicated that there is an appetite to learn and to grow this new domain of warfighting.

“The sustained engagement we saw at March ARB before, during, and after the event, is just a snapshot of a massive, force-wide demand for sUAS and Blue List expertise,” Cheng said. “This surging interest positions DCMA and US-X at the leading edge of fielding a critical capability at a pivotal moment, serving as a powerful reminder of the strategic impact our work has on equipping the warfighter.”