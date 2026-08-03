Montana National Guard engineers complete Legion Park revitalization during annual training

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to the 260th Engineer Support Company, Montana Army National Guard, construct improvements at Legion Park during annual training in Culbertson, Montana. Soldiers completed the final phase of the park revitalization project by constructing a pavilion, building a campground access road with six pull-through campsites, installing culverts, improving drainage and erosion control, and completing other enhancements that will serve the community for years to come while providing valuable real-world engineering training. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CULBERTSON, Mont. – Montana Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 260th Engineer Support Company completed the final phase of the Legion Park revitalization project during annual training, transforming community park while sharpening the engineering, leadership and problem-solving skills required for future state and federal missions.

Building on work completed by the 230th Engineer Company, Soldiers finished construction of the park pavilion, built a campground access road with six pull-through campsites, installed two culverts, completed additional earthwork to improve drainage and erosion control, installed a memorial bench near the park's flagpole and assembled a comprehensive project binder to support a future bridge phase.

The project brought together nearly every military occupational specialty within the company, giving Soldiers the opportunity to apply their skills on a real-world construction project that will serve the Culbertson community for years to come.

"This project brought every MOS and every echelon within the company together to accomplish one mission," said Capt. Grayson Hiborn, commander of the 260th Engineer Support Company. "Survey teams established grades and layouts, carpenters built the pavilion, heavy equipment operators completed earthwork and road construction, mechanics kept equipment operational, communications personnel maintained command and control, and junior leaders planned and supervised their portions of the project."

Unlike many annual training events, the mission required Soldiers to solve real construction challenges while working against deadlines and changing conditions. Equipment failures, additional drainage requirements and shifting timelines forced leaders to adjust plans while keeping work on schedule. Crews also conducted night operations to complete key portions of the project.

"Real-world projects are some of the best training opportunities we can provide because they force Soldiers to operate under the same pressures they'll encounter during emergency response or contingency operations," Hiborn said. "Plans change, equipment fails, weather doesn't always cooperate, and leaders have to make decisions that keep the mission moving."

Those challenges became valuable readiness training.

"Our mechanics worked tirelessly to keep equipment operational, operators adapted to changing conditions, and leaders adjusted priorities to keep work progressing," Hiborn said. "Engineers aren't expected to have perfect conditions; they're expected to solve problems. That's exactly what our Soldiers did."

The project also reinforced the Engineer Regiment's motto, Essayons — "Let us try."

"It seemed like every challenge that could arise did, but every Soldier, regardless of rank or MOS, found a way to contribute to the solution," Hiborn said. "To us, Essayons isn't just a slogan; it's a way of thinking. Engineers are given difficult problems and expected to find solutions."

While the project strengthened individual technical skills, it also developed leadership across the formation. Junior noncommissioned officers and officers supervised construction, managed resources and coordinated multiple work crews while Soldiers gained experience performing the same engineering tasks they could be called upon to execute during domestic emergency response or overseas operations.

"Working on a real project for a real community creates a level of ownership and accountability that can't be replicated during normal training," Hiborn said. "Everyone understood that the quality of their work would be seen and enjoyed for years to come."

For Hiborn, the completed park represents more than the successful conclusion of an annual training mission. "I am most proud of what this project represents," he said. "Our Soldiers didn't just complete another annual training requirement,they built something that will serve the Culbertson community for generations. Years from now, families will still camp here, veterans will gather under the pavilion, and children will play in this park. Knowing our Soldiers made that possible is incredibly rewarding."

The project also serves as a lasting reminder of the Montana National Guard's partnership with the communities it serves.

"As the Culbertson Armory closes, we wanted to leave behind something that reflected our appreciation for the community's support over the years," Hiborn said. "Although the Montana National Guard may no longer have a permanent presence in Culbertson, we're leaving behind a lasting investment in the community, one that demonstrates our commitment to serving the people of Montana."

For the Soldiers who spent weeks transforming the park, Hiborn hopes the finished project will remain a source of pride long after annual training ends.

"I hope they immediately think, 'We built that,'" he said. "I hope they remember the long days, the late nights, the equipment that broke down and the teammates who refused to quit. More than anything, I hope they recognize that being an Army engineer means leaving behind something that matters."

Now complete, Legion Park stands as a testament to the technical expertise, perseverance and professionalism of Montana Army National Guard engineers. The project strengthened the readiness of the Soldiers who built it while creating a space where families, veterans and visitors will gather for years to come, a lasting investment in both the community and the next generation of Army engineers.