Igniting Careers: DHN Central champions civilian workforce development

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Jason Wagner, Defense Health Network Central chief of Patient Administration, browses the Defense Health Agency’s Workforce Development website at DHN Central, San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026. Professional growth of civilian employees is a top priority for DHA and DHN Central leadership. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas– Defense Health Network Central and Defense Health Agency senior leaders are sending a clear message to the civilian workforce: their professional growth is a top priority.

"Our workforce development programs are a testament to how deeply we value our civilian teammates and the vital work they do across the Military Health System," said Alicia English, DHA’s director of personnel and administration (J-1).

Speaking as a special guest during DHN Central’s June Lunch & Learn, English emphasized that professional development is a "very important pillar" for achieving an effective workforce and retaining top talent.

"By investing in your future, your development, and your career progression, we are demonstrating our commitment to retaining the exceptional talent that drives our mission forward," she said.

English’s remarks set the tone for the virtual event titled “Empowering Futures ... Igniting Careers,” led by DHA civilian workforce development experts. The session provided personnel from across DHN Central’s 39 military medical treatment facilities with a comprehensive look at the robust programs designed to help civilian employees map out their career trajectories.

Maj. Gen. Robert Bogart, DHN Central director and Medical Readiness Command-Alpha commander, echoed the importance of these initiatives, noting that civilian employees are a critical pillar in military medicine.

"Our network's success relies heavily on the dedication and expertise of our civilian workforce," Bogart said. "You provide the vital continuity that sustains our mission, and investing in your professional growth will yield immense returns for our entire system."

Bogart challenged leaders and supervisors to actively champion these development opportunities for their staff, ensuring personnel have the support they need to thrive.

Mei-Ling Taylor, DHN Central deputy director and chief of staff, also expressed her gratitude, connecting the daily hard work of civilian staff directly to military readiness.

"Whether you are on the front lines providing direct patient care or the critical support that keeps our MTFs running smoothly behind the scenes, your daily dedication and expertise are what sustain the health and readiness of our entire force," said Taylor, DHN Central’s senior civilian leader. "Investing in your professional development is not just a priority, it is a strategic necessity."

To detail the specific opportunities available, Rebeca Kulling, a human resources specialist from theCivilian Human Resources AgencyWorkforce Development Center, guided attendees through a wide array of programs. Among the key initiatives highlighted were:

Leadership Development Programs:Includes the Aspiring Leader Development Program (GS-4-10) and the Successful Leaders Program (GS-11-13) and is intended to unlock participants’ leadership potential.

Professional Certifications:Bootcamp courses for the Project Management Professional certification, which now includes DHA-provided vouchers to take the exam.

Professional Development Training:Vendor-led courses covering technical knowledge, leadership, management, and project management.

Mentoring Resources:A dedicated SharePoint site providing articles, guidebooks, and tools for both mentors and mentees.

Academic and Professional Development Programs (GS-4-15): Provides an opportunity to pursue academic degree programs.

Functional Career Communities: Provides career development guides with career “road maps,” grouped by occupational series or specialties.

Kulling concluded her briefing by encouraging DHA civilians to explore these opportunities on the DHA Workforce Development Branch website at https://militaryhealth.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/DHAworkforcedevelopment (CAC-enabled access only).

In her closing remarks, Taylor encouraged civilian employees and the military leaders who support them to learn more about the mentoring and developmental programs, noting that she will champion them across the network.

"Successful retention of talent hinges on investing in our people," she said.“I will be sharing these critical resources during my visits to our MTFs and in all-calls with our civilian workforce. I want every member of our team to know that their work matters and they are appreciated.”

Since its launch on March 18, the network’s Knowledge Central Lunch & Learn initiative has established itself as a premier platform for network-wide education, exploring diverse topics from artificial intelligence tools and performance planning to the business of medicine and Joint Commission readiness. Looking ahead, the next monthly iteration will pivot to patient-centered care, offering practical strategies to enhance the overall healthcare journey.