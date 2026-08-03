2nd Marine Division Advances Warfighting Capabilities Through Autonomous Drone Training.

Photo By Lance Cpl. Carla Perez Ramirez | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, left, commanding general of 2nd Marine Division, speaks about a Hornet drone system during a Perennial Autonomy drone demo on Range 220 as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 28, 2026. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carla Perez Ramirez) This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out personnel. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. — 2nd Marine Division’s (MARDIV) Unmanned Systems (UXS) Center of Excellence (COE) recently completed several days of integrated training and demonstrations with Perennial Autonomy, a leading American defense technology company that produces AI-enabled drone systems. The training included tests of multiple autonomous drone platforms, including the Bumblebee V1 quadcopter, the Hornet mid-range strike drone and the AS-3 Merops, an interceptor designed to counter one-way attack drones such as the Iranian Shahed 136.

While the division headquarters is deployed to Twentynine Palms for the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Warfighting Exercise, facilitated by the Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, the UXS COE utilized the world-class ranges and staff support at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) to train on Perennial Autonomy’s systems.

“2nd Marine Division is the first Marine Corps unit to work directly with Perennial Autonomy,” said Col. Thomas Short, the air officer for 2nd MARDIV. “This experience was invaluable as the Division looks to receive these drones in the future and work with Perennial Autonomy testing and collecting data before they are actually implemented as weapons systems.”

Marines successfully flew two platforms from Perennial Autonomy—the Bumblebee V1 and the Hornet—showcasing a wide range of capabilities, including reconnaissance and attack, as well as the ability to drop payloads. A highlight of the demonstration occurred when Perennial Autonomy showcased the effectiveness of the Merops interceptor, which has been credited with more than 4,000 interceptions in Ukraine, by successfully taking down one of its own Hornet strike drones.

The Department of War is weeks away from receiving Perennial Autonomy drones and Perennial Autonomy met with the Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith in May to discuss opportunities for the Corps to integrate and refine the systems to meet the service’s requirements, said Short. With this knowledge, the UXS COE is proactively learning about and training with these systems so it can certify and implement them as efficiently as possible when they arrive in Marine Corps formations.

“This training was an incredible opportunity for my team to get hands-on experience as we prepare to receive Perennial Autonomy drones and work them into the division,” said Master Sgt. Patrick Harrington, the director of the UXS COE.

2nd MARDIV’s effort reflects the Marine Corps’ broader commitment to force modernization and naval integration. By fielding sophisticated autonomous systems, the Corps is enhancing its ability to support the Joint Force with credible, combat-ready capabilities designed to deter aggression and preserve peace.

This successful training was a collaborative effort driven by the division’s operations staff and UXS COE, with the assistance of the II Marine Expeditionary Force Office of Science, Technology and Experimentation. The division continues to leverage every available resource to develop superior tactics, techniques, and procedures for both employing and countering small unmanned aircraft systems, ensuring it remains ready for the rapidly modernizing battlefield.

2nd MARDIV is a multi-mission, scalable force that provides combat-ready formations to deter aggression and respond to crises globally. Operating from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, the division stands ready to execute expeditionary operations, crisis response, and large-scale combat operations as part of a MAGTF.