ACC’s Maine of 409th recognized with AMC Dellamonica Award

Margaret Cooksey (Meg) Maine, an employee with the U.S. Army Contracting Command’s 409th Contracting Support Brigade, has won the U.S. Army Materiel Command Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding AMC Personnel of the Year for 2025.

This annual U.S. Army honor recognizes top-performing civilian and military employees for significant contributions to the AMC mission.

Nominees are judged on how their initiatives measurably improve their work environment and AMC’s mission, how they motivate and inspire fellow employees, and how well they are viewed by peers, subordinates and supervisors. Eleven personnel throughout the AMC enterprise were recognized for 2025, and Maine is the only ACC recipient.

Maine is a planner/ liaison to U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUE-AF) and the Assistant Secretary of the Army - Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA(ALT)) Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Division (G-TEAD) and is physically located in Wiesbaden, Germany.

During 2025, Maine served as the key link between the 409th brigade, USAREUR-AF and the G-TEAD in Europe. Serving in this liaison role, she successfully monitored, advised, coordinated and assisted eight G-TEAD staff members during the team’s initial stand-up at USAREUR-AF headquarters. Her ability to reach across six different organizations during the initial stages of G-TEAD’s mission in USAREUR-AF set the conditions for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and xTech to participate in the upcoming Agile Sustainment challenge.

Her efforts also positively impacted the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) concept and set the conditions for ACC Warfighters to accomplish the mission using streamlined procurement processes and solutions, according to MAJ Scott Drake of the 409th CSB, who served as her nominating official.

"I am deeply honored to be selected as the ACC recipient of the Army Materiel Command's Louis Dellamonica Award. To me, this recognition confirms that leadership does not require a specific title or position—every one of us has the power to drive innovation and positive change within our organizations,” Maine said.

“I want to thank my command for granting me the latitude to determine how to best support the 409th Contracting Support Brigade and ACC within USAREUR-AF, and for their steadfast belief in my abilities. I also extend my gratitude to the USAREUR-AF G-4 and G-5 teams for seamlessly integrating me into their missions and valuing the contracting perspective. Lastly, I want to thank the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) Pathway for Innovation and Technology’s Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Division for ensuring contracting is represented in acquisitions at the tactical edge. This represents a true paradigm shift, and I am incredibly excited to be part of this transformation."

“The Louis Dellamonica Award represents the pinnacle of professional excellence within AMC. To see a member of the Fightin’ 409th earn this prestigious recognition on behalf of ACC speaks volumes about the entire command’s commitment to the Army mission,” said COL George Kloppenburg, commander, 409th CSB.

“Meg’s exceptional contributions as a contracting business leader directly enabled distinguished success for the EFDI in collaboration with the G-TEAD in Europe. Her tireless work ethic and seamless integration of contracting ingenuity not only strengthened operational readiness but put a spotlight on the standard of excellence maintained across the entire brigade, where every teammate works relentlessly behind the scenes to ensure Warfighters WIN Every Day. We are incredibly proud of Meg’s achievement and thankful for the support and empowerment from ACC to execute at the speed of relevance for our mission partners.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2026 Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:25 Story ID: 571404 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC’s Maine of 409th recognized with AMC Dellamonica Award, by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.