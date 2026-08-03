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    ACC’s Maine of 409th recognized with AMC Dellamonica Award

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    ACC’s Maine of 409th recognized with AMC Dellamonica Award

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Giselle Lyons 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Margaret Cooksey (Meg) Maine, an employee with the U.S. Army Contracting Command’s 409th Contracting Support Brigade, has won the U.S. Army Materiel Command Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding AMC Personnel of the Year for 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9846742
    VIRIN: 260729-A-FT275-7141
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ACC’s Maine of 409th recognized with AMC Dellamonica Award, by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dellamonica Award
    Dellamonica Award for Outstanding Personnel of the Year
    army-contracting-command
    army-materiel-command
    Contracting

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