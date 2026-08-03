Margaret Cooksey (Meg) Maine, an employee with the U.S. Army Contracting Command’s 409th Contracting Support Brigade, has won the U.S. Army Materiel Command Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding AMC Personnel of the Year for 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9846742
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-FT275-7141
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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ACC’s Maine of 409th recognized with AMC Dellamonica Award
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