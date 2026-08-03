Fort Detrick ACS opens new ‘Family Room’

Photo By Lanessa Hill | FORT DETRICK, Md. - Brig. Gen. Constance L. Jenkins, commanding general, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command; director, Research and Development, Defense Health Agency; and senior commander of Fort Detrick, joins Carolyn Heron, Family Advocacy Program manager, to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the new Army Community Services "Family Room" inside Building 1520 at Fort Detrick. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Fort Detrick’s Army Community Services cut the ceremonial ribbon on a new "Family Room" in Building 1520 on July 10, creating a dedicated space aimed at supporting military families seeking installation resources.

According to Carolyn Heron, Family Advocacy Program manager, the new facility was designed to address a common challenge for military families: finding accessible support when childcare is unavailable. Beyond serving as a playroom, the area provides a welcoming environment where parents can meet with counselors or access ACS resources while keeping their children close by.

“This was established to be more than just a playroom — it’s a place to make connections,” Heron said. “Whether people are speaking with a counselor, attending a program or gathering information, they now have a dedicated area where they can bring their children. Lacking childcare shouldn't be a barrier. We want our families to feel supported every single day.”

Cherie Westphal, deputy garrison commander, joined ACS leadership for the ribbon cutting and praised the initiative as a reflection of the agency's ongoing commitment to military personnel and their households.

“This is another example of Army Community Services taking care of our soldiers and families,” Westphal said. “It’s a really great opportunity for people to come here when they have counseling, or for programs like the New Parent Support Program.”

Located in Room 125F at 1520 Freedman Drive, the room offers a safe, developmentally appropriate environment primarily designed for toddlers up to age 5. Older siblings are permitted to accompany younger children provided they adhere to posted age guidelines and remain under direct parental or guardian supervision.

In addition to individual client appointments, the room hosts New Parent Support Program playgroups, parenting classes and official military training sessions. When not reserved for official business, the space is open to all individuals with authorized installation access.

The playroom operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with weekly NPSP playgroups held Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Hours are subject to change once formal class schedules are finalized.

For safety reasons, parents and guardians are required to remain with and directly supervise their children at all times, as ACS staff do not provide childcare services. Visitors must also sign a waiver agreeing to facility safety rules, which include remaining in visual contact with children and maintaining proper conduct on play structures.

For room availability or additional details, community members can contact ACS at 301-619-7171 or 301-619-3774.