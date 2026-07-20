Photo By Sgt. Carlos Parra | Tech Sgt. Francisco Lopez, U.S. Air National Guardsman from the 162nd Wing poses for a portrait photo, July 9, 2026, at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz. Lopez was invited to try out for the United States Men's Over 40 National Soccer Team to compete in the Semi-Pro World Cup in Thailand. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Carlos Parra | Tech Sgt. Francisco Lopez, U.S. Air National Guardsman from the 162nd Wing poses for a...... read more read more

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Never Too Late: Airman Chases World Cup Dream at 45 By Sgt. Carlos Parra

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz.- For many athletes, dreams of competing on the world's biggest stage fade with age. For Tech. Sgt. Francisco Lopez, they simply evolved.

At 45 years old, the United States Air National Guardsman from the 162nd Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base, Arizona, ignored the idea that elite competition belonged only to the young. Instead, he traded that idea for something more powerful: the belief that it's never too late to discover what you're capable of.

That belief carried Lopez from routine training sessions to a national tryout for the United States Men's Over-40 National Soccer Team, where more than 150 semi-professional players competed for just 33 spots. The final roster of 25 would earn the opportunity to represent the United States at the Over-40 World Cup in Thailand.

"I never thought about being at that level at 45 years old," Lopez said. "I wanted to test myself and see how far I could take my skills."

Soccer has been part of Lopez's life since he was 11 years old. He played through high school but never pursued the sport professionally, believing that opportunity had passed. Years later, after watching his children compete at higher levels in the sport, and being encouraged by a fellow player who recognized his talent, Lopez accepted an invitation that would challenge him in ways he never expected.

The journey was anything but easy.

For nearly a year, Lopez committed himself to preparing both physically and mentally. He hired a personal trainer, refined his nutrition, trained daily and focused on recovery through stretching, ice baths and strength conditioning.

"The body hurts more at 45 than it did when I was younger," he said with a laugh. "But mental strength is what keeps you going every day."

His dedication paid off.

Lopez advanced through the initial selection process, earning one of the coveted 33 roster spots and traveling to Augusta, Georgia, for the team's final training camp. Although he ultimately fell short of making the final 25-man roster, he considers the experience one of the most rewarding chapters of his life.

"I knew physically I was ready. I knew mentally I was ready," Lopez said. "Even though I didn't make the final roster, I was proud of how I performed."

The training camp offered more than high-level competition. Players mentored young athletes during youth clinics before spending hours competing in demanding exhibition matches against younger teams. Watching children develop the same passion for soccer that shaped his own life reminded Lopez that success isn't measured only by medals or roster selections.

"It was amazing to share the game with them," he said. "Seeing their excitement reminded me why I love soccer."

Throughout the process, Lopez balanced intensive training with his responsibilities as an Airman at the 162nd Wing. His military career remained his top priority, often requiring him to train before or after long workdays.

"Mission first," Lopez said. "I'm an Airman first. Once my work was done, then I focused on training."

That balancing act became possible because of support from every level of the organization. His supervisors encouraged him throughout the process, while fellow Airmen helped keep him accountable—even reminding him to avoid unhealthy food during office gatherings.

"My leadership, my fellow Airmen, my senior NCOs, my chief and my commander all supported me," Lopez said. "I couldn't have asked for better support."

His family also played an essential role.

His girlfriend prepared meals, provided encouragement while pushing him to train hard, and helped with his recovery. His children, who also played soccer, offered advice and constant encouragement throughout the yearlong journey.

"They knew the pressure I was under," Lopez said. "They were always asking how training was going and how they could help."

Lopez also discovered that many of the same values that define military service directly translated onto the soccer field.

Communication, discipline and teamwork became just as important during competition as they are while executing the mission.

"If communication breaks in the military, the mission breaks," Lopez said. "It's the same in soccer. If communication breaks down on defense, your team gives up a goal."

More importantly, the experience reinforced the mindset the Air Force has instilled throughout his career: always be prepared.

"The mentality of being ready at all times is something I carried onto the field," Lopez said. "I approached soccer the same way I approach my military responsibilities."

Although he narrowly missed earning a place on the World Cup roster, Lopez has no intention of slowing down.

"This isn't over yet," he said. "Now I know exactly what I need to improve to make that next step."

His story carries a message that reaches well beyond athletics.

For Lopez, pursuing a passion outside the uniform has made him a better athlete, a better Airman and a better person. He hopes other service members refuse to let age, doubt or fear define what they are capable of accomplishing.

"I want people to know that just because you're 40, 45 or even 50 years old doesn't mean you stop chasing your goals," Lopez said. "Push yourself. Whatever your passion is—sports, projects, anything—go after it. There's more you can accomplish than you think."

For Lopez, the dream wasn't about making a roster.

It was about proving that growth has no expiration date.

And in that pursuit, he has already won.