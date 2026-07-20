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    Never Too Late: Airman Chases World Cup Dream at 45

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    Never Too Late: Airman Chases World Cup Dream at 45

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Francisco Lopez, U.S. Air National Guardsman from the 162nd Wing poses for a portrait photo, July 9, 2026, at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz.

    Lopez was invited to try out for the United States Men's Over 40 National Soccer Team to compete in the Semi-Pro World Cup in Thailand.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9844483
    VIRIN: 260709-A-PV404-3618
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Too Late: Airman Chases World Cup Dream at 45, by SGT Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    162nd Wing
    soccer Airman
    Morris Air National Guard Base
    competition
    air force
    World Cup 2026

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