Never Too Late: Airman Chases World Cup Dream at 45

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Tech Sgt. Francisco Lopez, U.S. Air National Guardsman from the 162nd Wing poses for a portrait photo, July 9, 2026, at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz.



Lopez was invited to try out for the United States Men's Over 40 National Soccer Team to compete in the Semi-Pro World Cup in Thailand.