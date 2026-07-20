Tech Sgt. Francisco Lopez, U.S. Air National Guardsman from the 162nd Wing poses for a portrait photo, July 9, 2026, at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz.
Lopez was invited to try out for the United States Men's Over 40 National Soccer Team to compete in the Semi-Pro World Cup in Thailand.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 21:10
|Photo ID:
|9844483
|VIRIN:
|260709-A-PV404-3618
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Never Too Late: Airman Chases World Cup Dream at 45, by SGT Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Never Too Late: Airman Chases World Cup Dream at 45
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