Regimental Spotlight: Cpl. Carmona Exceeds as MAG-39 Logistics and Embarkation Chief

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jennifer Carmona, a native of California and a logistics specialist with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 (HMLA-369), Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is recognized in the Regimental Spotlight while conducting Service Level Training Exercise 4-26.

Carmona has always displayed incredible initiative that few Marines her age and experience level do, said Captain John Spavelko, the MAG-39 Logistics Officer.

Before having to be told she was coming out to SLTE, Carmona jumped at the opportunity to go. This came as no surprise to the rest of her coworkers in the S-4.

“She is our “go-to”, motivated, heavy hitter that will consistently get the job done well, in less time than you were expecting, and all while ensuring the Marines she’s responsible for are taken care of,” Spavelko said.

Carmona knew the SLTE environment would be a challenging one, but she was up for the challenge. At the beginning of the exercise, the MAG-39 logistics chief was pulled away to support Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia. Despite the rank of their chief being a master sergeant, she took initiative and requested the responsibilities and expectations of the MAG-39 Logistics and Embarkation Chief. She has been able to exceed the responsibilities and expectations of that billet for the Air Combat Element (ACE) headquarters.

Some of the tasks she carries out include managing operations outside the shop, such as ensuring Class I Chow (MREs) and water resupplies are completed across the ACE compound, where over 200 Marines work daily, Spavelko said.

Additionally, Carmona unified the ACE Mobility sections across five squadrons to create a working group to plan a sequenced retrograde of hundreds of personnel and associated cargo post exercise. She coordinates with the ACE HQ S-3 to ensure there are no conflicts in duty rosters between the ACE compound entry control point, the strategic expeditionary landing field guard force, and SELF shuttle. This guarantees that no Marine will be over-tasked with shifts while supporting all security guard requirements.

In addition to carrying out the responsibility of completing these tasks, Carmona insists on taking on more, attesting to her initiative and selflessness. Her hard work ensures Marines all over the ACE are taken care of, allowing them to focus on the challenging training of SLTE 4-26.