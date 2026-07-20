Fort Lee welcomes new garrison commander

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Maj. Gen. Sean P. Davis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Maj. Gen. Sean P. Davis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee senior commander, passes the colors to Col. Stacy L. King, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee commander, during the Garrison Change of Command Ceremony at the Ordnance Training Support Facility July 31. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va.— Col. Stacy L. King assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee July 31, pledging to build upon the installation’s strong foundation while continuing its commitment to serving Soldiers, Army civilians, families and mission partners.



King accepted command from Col. Richard J. Bendelewski during a traditional change of command ceremony at the Ordnance Training Support Facility. Hosted by Maj. Gen. Sean P. Davis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee senior commander, the ceremony brought together Soldiers, Army civilians, retirees, elected officials and community partners to witness the Army tradition marking the transfer of leadership.



As the garrison colors passed from outgoing commander to incoming commander, they symbolized the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for one of the Army’s premier sustainment installations.



Command Sgt. Maj. Melisha K. Wilson, the garrison command sergeant major and custodian of the colors, passed the colors to Bendelewski, who returned them to Davis before they were entrusted to King. She then passed them back to Wilson, signifying her confidence in the garrison team and her first official act as commander.



Davis welcomed King, describing her as a proven leader whose focus on people and partnerships makes her well suited to lead Fort Lee into its next chapter.



“Her career is a testament to her commitment,” Davis said. “She has built a reputation for forging strong relationships. That is the bedrock of a successful garrison commander.”



King, who most recently served as assistant commandant of the U.S. Army Ordnance School, said leading the garrison represents both an honor and a calling.



“It is both a tremendous honor and a profound purpose to stand before you as the garrison commander,” King said. “After nearly three decades of serving our Army, there is no greater privilege than leading an organization whose mission is to care for the people who make our Army ready.”



She reflected on a message displayed near the installation entrance: “Committed to serving those who serve our country.”



“Those words are simple, but they capture something profound,” she said. “They remind us that our purpose extends far beyond operating an installation.”



King said readiness begins long before Soldiers arrive at a training range or deploy overseas. It starts by ensuring families are supported, facilities are maintained and the services that sustain daily life continue without interruption.



“The work of a garrison is often measured not by what people see, but by what they never have to worry about,” she said.



She recognized the Army civilians, emergency responders, public works employees, law enforcement officers, housing professionals, Child and Youth Services staff and countless others whose daily efforts make that mission possible.



King also emphasized the importance of Fort Lee’s enduring relationships with surrounding communities and mission partners.



“Our success depends not only on the commitment of those who serve on this installation, but also on the enduring partnerships we share with our local communities,” she said. “Together, we will continue making that promise real through excellence, partnership and unwavering commitment to readiness.”



While the ceremony welcomed a new commander, it also recognized Bendelewski’s leadership over the past two years. Davis credited him with strengthening regional partnerships, modernizing infrastructure and advancing initiatives that positioned Fort Lee for continued success.



“Today, we bid farewell to Col. Richard Bendelewski, a leader whose vision profoundly guided Fort Lee through a truly transformative period,” Davis said. “His time as garrison commander was defined by innovation, but more importantly, by conviction for this installation to become the garrison of choice.”



Davis said one of Bendelewski’s lasting contributions was strengthening relationships both on and off the installation, including efforts that helped establish the Defense Community Enclave.



“Perhaps the greatest accomplishment Rich leaves behind is something harder to build — strong relationships,” Davis said. “He convinced an installation and an entire region that their futures are tied together.”



King echoed those sentiments, thanking Bendelewski for his leadership and stewardship.



“Rich, thank you for your exceptional leadership and stewardship,” she said. “Because of your dedication and the dedication of this outstanding team, I inherit an organization with a strong foundation and an exceptional reputation for excellence.”



As the ceremony concluded, the passing of the colors marked more than a transition in command. It reflected the continuity of the Army’s mission and Fort Lee’s enduring commitment to caring for those who serve the nation while preparing the force for tomorrow’s challenges.