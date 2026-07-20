Fort Lee welcomes new garrison commander

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Maj. Gen. Sean P. Davis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee senior commander, passes the colors to Col. Stacy L. King, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee commander, during the Garrison Change of Command Ceremony at the Ordnance Training Support Facility July 31.