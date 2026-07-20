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    Fort Lee welcomes new garrison commander

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    Fort Lee welcomes new garrison commander

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Maj. Gen. Sean P. Davis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee senior commander, passes the colors to Col. Stacy L. King, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee commander, during the Garrison Change of Command Ceremony at the Ordnance Training Support Facility July 31.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9843399
    VIRIN: 260731-A-JL021-1001
    Resolution: 7769x5182
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Lee welcomes new garrison commander, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Garrison
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Around Fort Lee
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2026

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