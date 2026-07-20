New Western Sector Commander Joins USMEPCOM Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) held a Western Sector Change of Command ceremony in North Chicago, Ill., July 31, marking the formal transfer of command from Navy Capt. Christopher Carmichael to Marine Corps Col. Aixa Dones.



The ceremony was presided by USMEPCOM commander Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue, who recognized Carmichael for his leadership and lasting contributions to the command. He highlighted Carmichael's commitment to modernization, operational excellence and the people of USMEPCOM, noting that his leadership helped strengthen the command while continuing to deliver a professional, applicant-focused military processing experience.



“Chris, the world around us changed, recruiting became more challenging, technology advanced, expectations continued to evolve,” said Cochiaosue. “Western Sector continued moving forward. Not because one leader had all the answers, but because you built a team that was trusted to think differently, trusted to solve problems and trusted to make the organization better. Thank you for your leadership.”



Turning to the incoming commander, Cochiaosue expressed his confidence in Dones' ability to lead the command into its next chapter.



“Aixa, today you accept the responsibility of command,” said Cochiaosue. “You inherit an exceptional team, trust them, develop them, challenge them, take care of them. Continue preparing Western Sector for tomorrow.”



The Change of Command ceremony serves as a longstanding military tradition symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility. Following the traditional passing of the organizational colors, Carmichael reflected on his time in command and thanked those whose dedication made the mission possible.



“Every day, I have had the privilege of working alongside military members, civilians, contractors and recruiting partners who quietly accomplish a mission that is foundational to our nation's defense,” said Carmichael. “While many Americans will never see what happens inside a MEPS, every one of them benefits from the readiness that begins here.”



Dones then addressed the audience, sharing her appreciation for the opportunity to take command and expressing her excitement to serve alongside the USMEPCOM team.



“To Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, Guardian, Coast Guardsmen and incredible civilian professionals of Western Sector, I am deeply honored to stand in your ranks,” said Dones. “We will maintain our high standards, we will look out for one another and we will continue to honor the trust placed in us.”



As USMEPCOM celebrates its 50th year of service, the ceremony highlighted not only the transition of leadership but also the command's continued commitment to innovation, modernization and mission excellence. From advancing digital processing capabilities to strengthening partnerships across the Department of War, USMEPCOM remains focused on delivering a ready, qualified force while preserving the standards that have defined the organization for five decades.