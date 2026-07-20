122nd Fighter Wing supports Operation Noble Eagle

Photo By Tech. Sgt. David Sherman | An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing takes off at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 30, 2026. Training sorties were an essential part of the wing’s readiness to respond to a critical aerospace defense tasking. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. David Sherman | An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing takes off at the 122nd...... read more read more

BAER FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. —The 122nd Fighter Wing completed a critical aerospace warning, control and defense mission in support of Operation Noble Eagle (ONE) from April to June 2026, operating round-the-clock from its home base in Fort Wayne and other locations. Throughout the roughly three-month assignment, the wing maintained continuous, 24-hour flight operations to monitor and secure North American airspace.

“Protecting the nation right from our own backyard here in Indiana is a massive undertaking,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Wagner, commander of the 122nd Maintenance Group. “But honestly, our maintenance teams and flight crews didn't just meet that challenge—they lived it, putting everything they had into the mission every single day.”

Established in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, ONE is an ongoing homeland security initiative directed by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). ONE serves as the United States' primary defensive shield against internal and external airborne threats. The mission demands that combat-ready aircraft remain prepared to intercept unidentified or hostile aircraft at a moment’s notice, a capability that requires constant, unyielding readiness.

The taskings occasionally required the wing to launch F-16 Fighting Falcons late at night or early in the morning, temporarily disrupting the quiet of local neighborhoods. Leaders at the wing recognized the disturbance fighter jets can cause, and emphasized that the capability to defend the nation is built on a foundation of strong local support.

“Without doubt, we have the best community a military organization could ask for, and we feel that support every day,” said Col. Jeremy Milliman, deputy wing commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing. “Your patience and support mean the world to us, and we appreciate the role you play as partners in our nation’s defense.”