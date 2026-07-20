122nd Fighter Wing launches training sorties

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An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing takes off at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 30, 2026. Training sorties were an essential part of the wing’s readiness to respond to a critical aerospace defense tasking. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)