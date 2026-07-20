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    122nd Fighter Wing launches training sorties

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    122nd Fighter Wing launches training sorties

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing takes off at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 30, 2026. Training sorties were an essential part of the wing’s readiness to respond to a critical aerospace defense tasking. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:57
    Photo ID: 9842623
    VIRIN: 260730-Z-BX530-1016
    Resolution: 4071x2290
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing launches training sorties, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    f-16 fighting falcon, training, sortie

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