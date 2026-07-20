MARCORLOGCOM’s Steven Wynne earns Kreitzer Leadership Award

Photo By Jennifer Napier | Steven K. Wynne, a supervisory contract specialist at Marine Corps Logistics Command, has been selected as the Lawrence P. Kreitzer Leadership Award winner for his leadership, innovation and lasting impact on command acquisition operations. see less | View Image Page

Steven K. Wynne, a supervisory contract specialist at Marine Corps Logistics Command, has been selected as the Lawrence P. Kreitzer Leadership Award winner for his leadership, innovation and lasting impact on command acquisition operations.

The Lawrence P. Kreitzer Leadership Award is presented annually to a Marine or civilian employee who inspires and motivates others through leadership, courage and accomplishment in the command’s business. The award recognizes innovative acquisition techniques, lasting improvements in cost and schedule management, effective team building, collaboration and ethical leadership.

Wynne serves as the contracting officer for MARCORLOGCOM’s Enterprise Contracting Support Branch, where he leads contract specialists and contract specialist interns providing contracting support across the command. His team supports Marine Forces Storage Command, Supply Chain Management Center, the Consolidated Storage Program and Marine Depot Maintenance Command operations and management services in support of its Title 10 mission.

For Wynne, the work is directly connected to the fleet and the warfighter.

His approach to contracting was shaped by 21 years of service in the U.S. Navy, where he learned the importance of mission focus, efficiency and adapting in fast-paced environments.

“I developed the ability to adapt to change and remain flexible in fast-paced environments,” Wynne said. “Every opportunity is a learning opportunity.”

During the award period, Wynne executed 25 contract actions valued at more than $56 million, including new awards, exercised options and incremental funding modifications. His work included the use of hybrid contract structures with firm-fixed-price and cost-type contract line item numbers, helping the command maintain operational continuity during continuing resolutions and constrained budgets.

Wynne said one of the most meaningful parts of the work is collaborating with requiring activities early in the process to help shape stronger requirements and identify the most effective contracting vehicle for performance and execution.

“I take pride in ensuring the contracts and task orders are executed ahead of schedule,” Wynne said. “I don’t take for granted the relationships with my contracts team, my contracting officer’s representatives and the customers. I do my best to build value in every aspect of the partnerships.”

Wynne’s nomination highlighted his role in supporting depot maintenance modernization contracts for MDMC, where he helped optimize programs, manage cost and schedule requirements, and ensure logistics support remained aligned to mission needs. His leadership also helped expand warehouse management services, improve support to fleet customers and reduce duplication of services across the enterprise.

Beyond the contract actions and modernization efforts, Wynne was recognized for his commitment to developing others. His nomination cited his mentorship of a contract specialist and two interns, helping them strengthen their understanding of acquisition processes, contract file administration and systems such as AMS and SeaPort-NxG.

Wynne said mentorship is not a one-way investment. It is a partnership.

“I enjoy the partnerships, meaning I’m learning from them as much as they are learning from me,” Wynne said. “Seeing their confidence grow as they begin to take more initiative and ask for more complex contracting requirements is rewarding.”

He said one of the clearest signs of impact is seeing those he has mentored share their knowledge with others. “Watching them pay forward what I’ve invested into their development” is one of the most meaningful parts of leading, Wynne said.

Wynne describes his leadership approach as servant leadership, focused on supporting the mission while serving those around him.

“I believe in serving my leadership, serving my peers and serving the teams I lead,” Wynne said.

Through his leadership, acquisition expertise and commitment to building strong partnerships, Wynne has strengthened MARCORLOGCOM’s ability to deliver contracting support that enables readiness, modernization and sustained support to the Fleet Marine Force.