Steven K. Wynne, a supervisory contract specialist at Marine Corps Logistics Command, has been selected as the Lawrence P. Kreitzer Leadership Award winner for his leadership, innovation and lasting impact on command acquisition operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9842620
|VIRIN:
|260622-M-BF136-5085
|Resolution:
|2400x2999
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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MARCORLOGCOM’s Steven Wynne earns Kreitzer Leadership Award
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