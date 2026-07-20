(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Steven K. Wynne

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Steven K. Wynne

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Napier 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Steven K. Wynne, a supervisory contract specialist at Marine Corps Logistics Command, has been selected as the Lawrence P. Kreitzer Leadership Award winner for his leadership, innovation and lasting impact on command acquisition operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:52
    Photo ID: 9842620
    VIRIN: 260622-M-BF136-5085
    Resolution: 2400x2999
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steven K. Wynne, by Jennifer Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MARCORLOGCOM’s Steven Wynne earns Kreitzer Leadership Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery