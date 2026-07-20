Corps of Engineers celebrates World Ranger Day

Photo By Christopher Grissett | Park Ranger Dustin Enstrocaso demonstrates life jacket safety to a small group of children during the Largest Swimming Lesson event on June 23, 2026 in Nashville, TN. (USACE Photo by Christopher Grissett) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 31, 2026) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District will join the global community in celebrating World Ranger Day today, an annual event that commemorates rangers injured or killed in the line of duty and honors the critical work they do to protect both our natural resources and the people who enjoy them.

The Nashville District recognizes all its park rangers that welcome and serve visitors that recreate at the 10 lakes within the district’s area of operations. They fulfill vital roles in environmental stewardship, public safety, and managing some of the nation's premier water-based recreation areas and campgrounds. From the bustling summer shores of J. Percy Priest Lake to the pristine waters of Dale Hollow Lake, the park rangers are the everyday heroes of the region’s public lands.

While USACE operates thousands of recreation areas nationwide, the Nashville District is unique. Managing the Cumberland River basin, local rangers oversee some of the most heavily visited lakes in the country. They are the welcoming faces at the campgrounds, the first responders on the water, and the quiet stewards of thousands of acres across Tennessee, Kentucky, and regional wildlife habitats, serving over 22.5 million visitors per year.

"Our park rangers are the true backbone of the Nashville District's recreation and environmental missions," said Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, USACE Nashville District commander. "Their unwavering dedication to public safety, environmental stewardship, and community education ensures that the Cumberland River basin remains safe and open for millions of visitors each year. World Ranger Day is our opportunity to honor their hard work and the sacrifices they make to protect our natural resources."

Across the Nashville District, the park rangers oversee and manage 280 recreation sites, 1,735 picnic sites, and 3,800 shoreline miles. Offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages across over 150,000 land acres, and 200,000 water acres, the park rangers play a crucial role in safeguarding the environment, ensuring visitor safety, and promoting conservation efforts at local USACE-managed recreation areas throughout the Cumberland River basin.

"Park rangers serve our communities by protecting our nation's natural resources, ensuring visitor safety, and creating opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors,” said John Malone, natural resource specialist. “World Ranger Day is a fitting opportunity to recognize their professionalism and dedication to preserving public lands for future generations.”

The Nashville District’s park rangers support operations at Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake and Martins Fork Lake in Kentucky; Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee; and Dale Hollow Lake and Lake Barkley in both Tennessee and Kentucky.

Whether responding to emergencies on the water, monitoring wildlife habitats or managing diverse ecosystems, USACE park rangers wear many hats as natural resources management professionals. To learn more about what USACE park rangers and natural resources specialists do, please visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Careers/Career-Fields/. If you are interested in available USACE park ranger job opportunities, please visit https://www.usajobs.gov/.

Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. To discover a USACE recreation site near you, please visit the USACE recreation website at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/visitors.cfm or visit www.recreation.gov.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.