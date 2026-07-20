USAG Stuttgart’s Retirement Services Officer highlights upcoming Retiree Appreciation Day

Photo By Michael Roach | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Rachel Doran, the program manager for Retirement Services (left), gives counsel to a Sailor, regarding post-military retirement, on Panzer Kaserne. Doran is the primary organizer and host of USAG Stuttgart’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day, which is scheduled for August 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Panzer Kaserne. see less | View Image Page

For nearly four years, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Rachel Doran, the program manager for Retirement Services, has been organizing events designed to bring information and resources directly to the community’s military retiree population. This year is no different.

Championed by Doran, USAG Stuttgart’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day, will be held on Panzer Kaserne, August 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Beginning with a question-and-answer session at Panzer Chapel from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Retirement Appreciation Day will then move to Building 2915 where retirees can take advantage of the outreach booth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy the Retiree Council BBQ from noon to 1:30 p.m., and attend a legal briefing from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

“Retiree Appreciation Day is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to military retirees for their years of dedicated service,” Doran said. “When you look at the numbers, it is amazing to realize that military retirees actually outnumber our active-duty force. Many of our retirees remain a highly active, essential part of the Stuttgart community, continuing their support of the mission daily as federal civilian employees.”

The Retirement Services Office provides critical administrative, financial, and casualty support for military retirees. The office assists retirees with DFAS pay issues and helps military annuitants file for benefits when a retired service member passes away.

“We are there to guide families through those difficult times, which includes ensuring our veterans receive the full military honors they earned,” Doran said referencing the part of her job that she considers most important. “My biggest piece of advice is to plan ahead. We aren’t going to live forever. It is crucial to secure your family's future now by ensuring your loved ones fully understand the transition and the benefits they will receive.”

A Navy veteran, Doran deployed twice to Iraq and once to the Horn of Africa before leaving active duty and serving ten years in the Navy Reserve. She is also a former social worker who focused on clinical health and aging, an experience and educational background that she believes gives her a unique perspective on her current work.

“A big part of my mission is ensuring our veterans understand their benefits as they grow older and maintain access to the services they deserve,” Doran said. “Right now, we are seeing many of our aging retirees from the Vietnam and Gulf War eras facing significant health issues. It is absolutely vital that we help them stay connected to the VA and Social Security, so they get the care they need.”

Doran’s dutiful execution of her job is not lost on those she works with.

“Rachel is an expert in her field, and she’s got a great rapport with the retiree community specifically here in Stuttgart—tapping into what their needs are—having patience and understanding with what they are going through,” said USAG Stuttgart Director of Human Resources Dennis Heaney, who is himself a U.S. Army retiree.

Heaney was quick to mention the multiple, interlinked roles that Doran holds and the impact it has within their organization. Not only does she serve as the Post-Retirement Services Officer, but she is the Casualty Assistance Program Manager and Survivor Benefits Program Counselor. This is in addition to a long list of additional duties.

“She does multiple jobs, she does them extremely well, and at the same time she takes on duties like building manager, property book officer and purchasing agent. She’s a great utility within the DHR,” he said.

Doran’s motivation for her work comes from personal experience and it informs her persistent and thorough approach to helping military retirees in the region.

“This work is deeply personal for me,” Doran said. “My late father was a Navy retiree. I vividly remember a time when he and my mother needed assistance, and they simply did not receive the support they deserved. I took on this role to ensure that no retiree, veteran, or family member ever feels like they are navigating these challenges alone. In the military, we are taught to never leave anyone behind. That ethos doesn't expire when you take off the uniform; it applies just as strongly to our retirees and their families.”

Doran is hopeful that the upcoming Retiree Appreciation Day, will once again serve as a great opportunity for military retirees within the community to gain important information on their benefits, and network with each other as well.

“They are simply amazing,” she said. “They’re always stopping by the office just to check in on me, see how I'm doing, and make sure I’m not working too hard. It creates a wonderful, close-knit sense of community.”