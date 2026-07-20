U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Rachel Doran, the program manager for Retirement Services (left), gives counsel to a Sailor, regarding post-military retirement, on Panzer Kaserne. Doran is the primary organizer and host of USAG Stuttgart’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day, which is scheduled for August 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Panzer Kaserne.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9842149
|VIRIN:
|260731-O-SK912-3065
|Resolution:
|4222x2790
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Stuttgart’s Retirement Services Officer brings Retiree Appreciation Day August 31, by Michael Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Stuttgart’s Retirement Services Officer highlights upcoming Retiree Appreciation Day
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