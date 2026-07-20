USAG Stuttgart’s Retirement Services Officer brings Retiree Appreciation Day August 31

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U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Rachel Doran, the program manager for Retirement Services (left), gives counsel to a Sailor, regarding post-military retirement, on Panzer Kaserne. Doran is the primary organizer and host of USAG Stuttgart’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day, which is scheduled for August 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Panzer Kaserne.