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    USAG Stuttgart’s Retirement Services Officer brings Retiree Appreciation Day August 31

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    USAG Stuttgart’s Retirement Services Officer brings Retiree Appreciation Day August 31

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Michael Roach 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Rachel Doran, the program manager for Retirement Services (left), gives counsel to a Sailor, regarding post-military retirement, on Panzer Kaserne. Doran is the primary organizer and host of USAG Stuttgart’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day, which is scheduled for August 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Panzer Kaserne.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 05:07
    Photo ID: 9842149
    VIRIN: 260731-O-SK912-3065
    Resolution: 4222x2790
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart’s Retirement Services Officer brings Retiree Appreciation Day August 31, by Michael Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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