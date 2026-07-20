Montana Air National Guard Airman selected as 2026 Total Force Outstanding Airman of the Year

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna D. St. Lawrence-Brody poses with her four children in front of a Montana Air National Guard C-130H Hercules, 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls, Montana. St. Lawrence-Brody was named one of the U.S. Air Force's 2026 Total Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year and is the only Air National Guard Airman selected to receive the honor during the program's inaugural year of Total Force competition. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna D. St. Lawrence-Brody poses with her four children...... read more read more

GREAT FALLS Mont. — Staff Sgt. Brianna D. St. Lawrence-Brody, a command post controller assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, has been selected as one of the U.S. Air Force's 2026 Total Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year, earning one of the service's highest enlisted honors.

St. Lawrence-Brody was selected from among the Air Force's top enlisted Airmen representing the Active-Duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard. Her selection is especially significant because 2026 marks the first year Air National Guard Airmen were eligible to compete in the Total Force Outstanding Airman of the Year program. She is the only Air National Guard Airman selected to receive a Total Force Outstanding Airman of the Year honor this year.

In addition to serving in the Montana Air National Guard, St. Lawrence-Brody works as a school nurse in Great Falls, Montana, where she continues her commitment to serving others in her civilian career.

The Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year program recognizes enlisted Airmen who demonstrate exceptional leadership, superior job performance, professional development, self-improvement and sustained commitment to their communities.

"Staff Sgt. St. Lawrence-Brody's selection is an extraordinary achievement and a proud moment for the Montana National Guard," said Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson, adjutant general of Montana. "Whether caring for students as a school nurse or serving our nation in uniform, Brianna exemplifies the professionalism, integrity and selfless service that define our organization. She represents the very best of the Montana National Guard, and we are incredibly proud to see her recognized on the Air Force's biggest stage."

St. Lawrence-Brody joins an elite group of Airmen recognized annually for exceptional performance and dedication to the Air Force mission. Her selection highlights the professionalism and readiness of the Airmen serving in the Montana Air National Guard and reflects the organization's continued commitment to developing leaders prepared to serve both Montana and the nation.

She will be formally recognized during the Air Force's 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year recognition events later this year.