Back to school – back to operations security

By Cynthia Flores-Wilkin Garrison Operations Security program manager, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security
As a new school year begins, Families start to settle into new routines, students return to classrooms and first day photos are posted to social media accounts. While all these moments are worth celebrating and sharing, there is an important reminder for operations security (OPSEC) and why it is a year-round responsibility. Adversaries don’t take a summer break.
OPSEC is not about avoiding social media or even limiting Family memories. It is about making informed decisions before sharing information.
This school year, take a moment to think before you share:
Understanding OPSEC and its process is essential to protecting information. OPSEC consists of a five-step process and provides a framework for the systematic and continuous process necessary to identify and protect critical information. The primary goal of OPSEC is to safeguard sensitive data, ensuring that it remains confidential and secure from unauthorized access or adversaries.
The five steps are:
Back to school means back to learning. Back to OPSEC means back to protecting what adversaries are trying to learn. OPSEC is a mindset and everyone’s responsibility. Think before you share.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 16:06
|Story ID:
|571161
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
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