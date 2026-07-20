NAVFAC Southeast Awards $94.7M to Construct Barksdale AFB Dormitory

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $94.7 million contract July 23 to BL Harbert International LLC to build a new Weapons Generation Facility (WGF) dormitory at Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB) in Louisiana.

The project marks a key milestone in the Department of War’s (DoW) initiative to improve military barracks and living quarters. Scheduled for completion by Feb. 20, 2029, the modern residence will house 192 unaccompanied personnel supporting Barksdale's new $275 million WGF.

"Our airmen perform some of the most critical strategic and security missions in the nation, and they deserve modern, safe, and comfortable housing to recharge," said Col. Christopher Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. "This state-of-the-art dormitory is a direct investment in our warfighters' quality of life, ensuring they remain resilient, focused, and ready to execute our global strike mission."

The four-story facility will feature a pile-supported reinforced concrete foundation, insulated exterior masonry walls, and a standing seam metal roof. Designed to serve as a comprehensive community space, the dormitory will include a shared kitchen, dining area, laundry facilities, storage, a theater, a mail center, and a lounge.

Contractors will also build outdoor recreational spaces, including a basketball court, a barbecue area, and a paved patio. The project will expand local parking to benefit both the new dormitory and adjacent residential facilities.

The project highlights a DoW push to revitalize military housing, backed by a defense budget prioritizing quality-of-life infrastructure. Military leadership aims to use modern residential standards to improve retention, boost morale, and ensure readiness across all branches.

"NAVFAC Southeast is proud to partner with the Air Force to deliver this pivotal facility," said Capt. Matthew Williams, NAVFAC Southeast commanding officer. "This project represents a direct investment in our service members. Providing secure and modern living quarters ensures our warfighters maintain the highest levels of readiness and resilience, reflecting the standard of living they have earned through their dedicated service."

About Barksdale AFB

Barksdale AFB is home to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Air Force Global Strike Command, 8th Air Force, 307th Bomb Wing, and a host of mission partners dedicated to providing nuclear deterrence, combat power and combat support anytime, anywhere. For more than 86 years, Barksdale AFB has proudly served the Ark-La-Tex (Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas) area. As a key Air Force Global Strike Command base, Barksdale AFB has a pivotal role in providing a large part of the nation's deterrent force.

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.