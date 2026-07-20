Tulsa District celebrates student interns on National Infrastructure Day

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is celebrating National Intern Day, July 30, 2026.
Tulsa District is highlighting the next generation of talent to build and maintain the Nation’s Infrastructure.
The Tulsa District’s student interns have spent their summer bringing fresh perspectives, academic expertise, and dedication to the district.
Internships provide students with the opportunity to practically apply skills they have learned through formal education, shadow USACE engineers, and gain real world experience while being part of a team that addresses the Nation’s toughest infrastructure challenges.
The Tulsa District recognizes its civilian workforce is critical to maintaining operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 09:55
|Story ID:
|571097
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
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