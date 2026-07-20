USACE Far East District launches Engineering Division Summer Internship Program to inspire future engineers

Photo By YOHAN AN | From left, Daniel Kim, Chaeun Lee, Hanna Chung, Suhrim Paek and Kay Kim, participants in the 2026 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District Engineering Division Summer Internship Program, pose for a group photo in front of the Far East District headquarters building at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2026. The internship program provided university students with hands-on experience through multidisciplinary engineering projects, technical training, leadership development and mentorship, introducing them to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' mission while preparing the next generation of engineering and public service professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An) see less | View Image Page

Photo By YOHAN AN | From left, Daniel Kim, Chaeun Lee, Hanna Chung, Suhrim Paek and Kay Kim, participants...... read more read more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Five university students spent their summer gaining hands-on engineering experience while learning firsthand how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District delivers complex projects in support of the U.S. military mission on the Korean Peninsula.

The 2026 Far East District Engineering Division Summer Internship Program, held in June and July, provided interns with an immersive learning experience that combined technical training, mentorship, leadership development and real-world engineering projects. The pilot program was designed to cultivate the next generation of engineers and public service professionals while introducing students to the collaborative, multidisciplinary environment of USACE.

The internship brought together students from diverse academic backgrounds and universities in the United States and the Republic of Korea. Participants included Daniel Kim, a civil engineering student at Liberty University; Hanna Chung, a civil engineering student at Cornell University; Suhrim Paek, an urban ecology student at the University of Utah; Chaeun Lee, an architecture student at Yonsei University; and Kay Kim, a food science and environmental science student at Rutgers University.

Throughout the eight-week program, interns worked alongside engineers, architects and subject matter experts while completing three multidisciplinary group projects and an individual capstone project. They also received instruction in industry-standard software, attended leadership sessions led by senior district leaders, and visited active construction sites across Camp Humphreys.

"The primary motivation was to establish a pilot program that creates a structured pathway for developing the next generation of engineering and public service professionals," said Jooyoun Park, senior architect, technical lead and Engineering Division internship committee member. "We wanted to offer students a hands-on, immersive experience that goes beyond the classroom, allowing them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world challenges within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."

Unlike traditional internships focused on a single discipline, the FED program emphasized multidisciplinary collaboration and cross-cultural teamwork. Participants learned how engineers and architects from different specialties work together to deliver complex military construction projects while receiving guidance from dedicated mentors and peer buddies.

"Our goal is to give interns a realistic understanding of what engineers do in public service and how our work directly supports Soldiers, families and our allies," said Sarah Woo, chief of the Engineering Division. "We want them to develop technical curiosity, leadership skills, professionalism and confidence. More importantly, I hope they leave knowing that engineering is ultimately about serving people and improving communities."

The program featured three progressively challenging group projects. Interns first developed conceptual site layouts for an airfield project, followed by a sustainable design exercise, before completing a medical clinic renovation project that required code compliance reviews and conceptual renovation alternatives. Alongside the group projects, each intern completed an individual project under the guidance of a senior mentor and presented the results to leadership at the conclusion of the program.

For many participants, the opportunity to see engineering concepts applied in the field proved to be one of the program's most valuable experiences.

"I was interested in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a future career path and was curious how the engineers support the Army's mission capability in the Pacific region," Daniel Kim said. "The site visit to the airfield was especially valuable because our mentors explained the architectural and structural components while we walked through the project. It helped connect everything we had been learning in the classroom."

Hanna Chung said the internship strengthened both her technical knowledge and confidence as an engineer.

"My favorite project was the first group project because I enjoyed researching the airfield and receiving professional feedback afterward," Chung said. "Learning the USACE process also helped me understand how different branches work together to deliver a project."

For Suhrim Paek, the internship demonstrated how sustainability concepts translate into real-world design.

"One of the most memorable experiences was visiting a housing complex after researching sustainable design," Paek said. "It was exciting to see the concepts we studied actually implemented in the field."

Architecture student Chaeun Lee said observing active construction sites provided insights that are difficult to gain in a university setting.

"The site visits were my favorite activity because seeing the actual buildings made it much easier to understand the spatial layout than looking at two-dimensional drawings," Lee said. "Working with engineers from multiple disciplines also showed me how much collaboration is required in real-world architecture."

For Kay Kim, whose academic background differs from the other interns, the program offered a unique perspective on engineering's broader impact.

"My favorite project was my individual project about military dining facilities," Kim said. "The site visits also helped me connect the concepts we learned during our group projects with real-world applications."

Beyond technical instruction, the internship emphasized mentorship, leadership and professional development. Every intern was paired with both a senior mentor and a peer buddy, providing technical guidance while helping participants navigate the workplace and adapt to the unique environment of Camp Humphreys.

"What has been most rewarding is seeing their incredible improvement over such a short period of time," Park said. "Their curiosity and willingness to ask thoughtful questions have made mentoring them an incredibly fulfilling experience."

Woo said investing in future engineers is essential to the district's long-term success. "The future of our profession depends on today's students," Woo said. "Engineering organizations have a responsibility not only to deliver projects but also to develop the people who will eventually replace us. Investing in young professionals strengthens our workforce and inspires talented individuals to consider careers in public service."

As the pilot program concluded, both mentors and interns expressed hope that the pilot internship will continue to grow and inspire future generations of engineers, architects and public servants.

"Be curious. Ask questions. Don't be afraid to make mistakes, because that's how learning happens," Woo said. "Take advantage of every opportunity to connect with mentors and learn from the people around you. We hope this program inspires you not only to become an excellent engineer but also to become a leader who serves others."

For more information on the USACE Far East District, visit https://www.pof.usace.army.mil/.