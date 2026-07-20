USACE Far East District launches Engineering Division Summer Internship Program to inspire future engineers

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From left, Daniel Kim, Chaeun Lee, Hanna Chung, Suhrim Paek and Kay Kim, participants in the 2026 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District Engineering Division Summer Internship Program, pose for a group photo in front of the Far East District headquarters building at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2026. The internship program provided university students with hands-on experience through multidisciplinary engineering projects, technical training, leadership development and mentorship, introducing them to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' mission while preparing the next generation of engineering and public service professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)