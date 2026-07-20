(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USACE Far East District launches Engineering Division Summer Internship Program to inspire future engineers

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Far East District launches Engineering Division Summer Internship Program to inspire future engineers

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2026

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    From left, Daniel Kim, Chaeun Lee, Hanna Chung, Suhrim Paek and Kay Kim, participants in the 2026 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District Engineering Division Summer Internship Program, pose for a group photo in front of the Far East District headquarters building at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2026. The internship program provided university students with hands-on experience through multidisciplinary engineering projects, technical training, leadership development and mentorship, introducing them to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' mission while preparing the next generation of engineering and public service professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 01:27
    Photo ID: 9839494
    VIRIN: 260728-A-EH971-7203
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Far East District launches Engineering Division Summer Internship Program to inspire future engineers, by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Far East District launches Engineering Division Summer Internship Program to inspire future engineers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Far East District
    Engineering Division
    USACE
    summer internship program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery