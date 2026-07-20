Honoring History and Partnership in Pian di Novello

Photo By Chiara Mattirolo | Eighty-two years after the fierce Gothic Line battles of 1944, local villagers and...... read more read more Photo By Chiara Mattirolo | Eighty-two years after the fierce Gothic Line battles of 1944, local villagers and U.S. military representatives gathered in the Pistoia Mountains to honor the partisan commander Manrico "Pippo" Ducceschi and the fallen heroes who fought for Italy's freedom. see less | View Image Page

PIAN DI NOVELLO, Italy — Eighty-two years after the fierce Gothic Line battles of 1944, local villagers and U.S. military representatives gathered in the Pistoia Mountains to honor the partisan commander Manrico "Pippo" Ducceschi and the fallen heroes who fought for Italy's freedom.

For 40 years, the U.S. military has taken part in this ceremony, building a lasting relationship with the Pistoia mountain community.

Central to the observance was the memory of Partisan Commander Manrico Ducceschi, known as "Pippo", as well as all the fallen who joined the Resistance.

Timothy Andersen, guest speaker and USAG Italy deputy garrison manager, addressed the attendees.

"It is always an honor to represent the Camp Darby Community at these events commemorating the sacrifices people have made for each other," said Andersen.

Andersen also spoke about the leadership and legacy of Ducceschi and the importance of remembering their courageous efforts.

"We remember in particular Commander Manrico Ducceschi, known as Pippo. An extraordinary leader who, with courage and determination, guided the Resistance in these lands. When the American forces arrived, his unit joined directly with our army, fighting by our side until final liberation and earning the Bronze Star for his valor. His example, and that of all partisans and soldiers, reminds us that freedom must be defended every day with courage and justice."

For many service members, the ceremony went beyond a history lesson. Sgt. First Class Patrick Usher of the Army Sustainment Command, 405th Army Field Support Battalion -Africa noted the human element of the historical events.

"The stories told were not just accounts of the past; they were deeply personal and heartbreakingly vivid. It was through these raw, emotional narratives that the full weight of the liberation of Pian Di Novello, and the immense gratitude felt towards the U.S. military, truly came to life for me."

Maj. Tulsi Rogers, Command Judge Advocate for USAG Italy (Livorno/Camp Darby), reflected on the significance of the event.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to represent the U.S. military at this event, and to pay my respects and show gratitude to those who gave their lives to free Italy and Europe. This reminds us of the importance of standing together to defend our liberty,” said Rogers.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, flowers were laid to honor the fallen.

Following the solemn tribute, the group enjoyed a shared tradition of Tuscan homemade food prepared with local products, offering just another way to share history and traditions. The gathering reaffirmed a shared commitment between the U.S. military and the mountain community to remember the cost of freedom.