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    Alaska National Guardsmen rescue 9 people in 4 days

    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK

    Photo By Alejandro Pena | U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II aviators assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron,...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Story by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel assigned to the 176th Wing and Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command conducted three separate rescue missions across Alaska from July 23-26, resulting in saves for nine individuals.

    On July 23 the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a mission in response to a request for assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District regarding an individual who was stranded on a remote beach.

    The AKARNG’s 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion accepted the mission and dispatched a Nome-based UH-60L Black Hawk crew to the individual’s reported location about 20 miles east of Deering.

    The UH-60 crew located the stranded individual and transported them to Kotzebue where they were released to the U.S.C.G.

    The following day, July 24, the AKRCC opened a mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers to rescue a group of overturned rafters who became stranded.

    The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched JBER-based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s rescue squadrons.

    A 210th RQS HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter with 212th RQS Guardian Angels aboard flew to the party’s reported location about 25 miles northwest of JBER.

    The Jolly Green crew landed in a clearing along the Little Susitna River and loaded the six stranded individuals. The crew quickly transported the party to Providence Alaska Medical Center where they were released to the Alaska State Troopers.

    On July 26 the AKRCC opened another mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers to rescue two overturned rafters who became stranded about 7 miles southwest of Glennallen.

    The AKANG accepted this mission and again dispatched a 210th RQS HH-60W Jolly Green II with 212th RQS Guardian Angels from JBER.

    The Jolly Green crew arrived on scene and located the two rafters along the Tazlina River. Unable to land due to thick vegetation and terrain, the HH-60 crew deployed Guardian Angels and rescued the two rafters via hoist. The rafters were then transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center where they were released to the Alaska State Troopers.

    The three incidents and successful outcomes highlight the vital importance of having an emergency communication plan when venturing in Alaska’s remote and rugged terrain.

    While the Alaska Air and Army National Guard aviators train to fulfill their military and federal missions, they also work with the AKRCC to provide Alaska with specialized civil search and rescue capabilities when available. The Alaska National Guardsmen continuously hone their skills in Alaska’s vast and austere locations and can operate under the most challenging conditions.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 18:21
    Story ID: 570946
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen rescue 9 people in 4 days, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations out of Juneau
    176th Wing Air National Guardsmen partner with Army and Coast Guard helicopter aviators during SAREX 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK

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    search-and-rescue
    alaska
    hh60w-jolly-green-ii
    uh60l-black-hawk

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