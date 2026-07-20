Alaska National Guardsmen rescue 9 people in 4 days

Photo By Alejandro Pena | U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II aviators assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conduct flight operations while responding to a simulated medical emergency during SAREX 2026 near Sitka, Alaska, April 16, 2026. SAREX 2026 was a search-and-rescue exercise conducted by U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sector Southeastern Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of USCG Air Station Sitka. Participants also included Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, Air Force Reserve pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron out of Portland, Ore., civilian search and rescue personnel with Sitka Search and Rescue, and volunteers from the National Park Service. The collaborative and realistic training drew on the participants’ varied backgrounds, experiences, and practices, to enhance SAR proficiency and collective readiness when conducting life-saving missions along Alaska’s extensive and austere coast. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Alejandro Pena | U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II aviators assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron,...... read more read more

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel assigned to the 176th Wing and Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command conducted three separate rescue missions across Alaska from July 23-26, resulting in saves for nine individuals.

On July 23 the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a mission in response to a request for assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District regarding an individual who was stranded on a remote beach.

The AKARNG’s 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion accepted the mission and dispatched a Nome-based UH-60L Black Hawk crew to the individual’s reported location about 20 miles east of Deering.

The UH-60 crew located the stranded individual and transported them to Kotzebue where they were released to the U.S.C.G.

The following day, July 24, the AKRCC opened a mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers to rescue a group of overturned rafters who became stranded.

The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched JBER-based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s rescue squadrons.

A 210th RQS HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter with 212th RQS Guardian Angels aboard flew to the party’s reported location about 25 miles northwest of JBER.

The Jolly Green crew landed in a clearing along the Little Susitna River and loaded the six stranded individuals. The crew quickly transported the party to Providence Alaska Medical Center where they were released to the Alaska State Troopers.

On July 26 the AKRCC opened another mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers to rescue two overturned rafters who became stranded about 7 miles southwest of Glennallen.

The AKANG accepted this mission and again dispatched a 210th RQS HH-60W Jolly Green II with 212th RQS Guardian Angels from JBER.

The Jolly Green crew arrived on scene and located the two rafters along the Tazlina River. Unable to land due to thick vegetation and terrain, the HH-60 crew deployed Guardian Angels and rescued the two rafters via hoist. The rafters were then transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center where they were released to the Alaska State Troopers.

The three incidents and successful outcomes highlight the vital importance of having an emergency communication plan when venturing in Alaska’s remote and rugged terrain.

While the Alaska Air and Army National Guard aviators train to fulfill their military and federal missions, they also work with the AKRCC to provide Alaska with specialized civil search and rescue capabilities when available. The Alaska National Guardsmen continuously hone their skills in Alaska’s vast and austere locations and can operate under the most challenging conditions.