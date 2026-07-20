U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District celebrates World Ranger Day July 31

Photo By Brannen Parrish | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District park rangers, operations personnel and the district commander pose for a group photo during the district's annual ranger training workshop and conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Feb. 17, 2026. The annual event provides rangers with training, professional development and opportunities to share best practicies supporting public safety and natural resources management. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brannen Parrish) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Brannen Parrish | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District park rangers, operations personnel and...... read more read more

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TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will recognize World Ranger Day July 31. This annual worldwide celebration commemorates rangers killed or injured in the line of duty and highlights our rangers’ vital roles in environmental stewardship, public safety and managing some of the nation’s premier water-based recreation areas.

Tulsa District park rangers play crucial roles in safeguarding the environment, ensuring visitor safety and promoting conservation efforts at USACE-managed recreation areas, including Tenkiller Lake, Skiatook Lake and Lake Texoma.

“Our rangers do much more than manage campgrounds and recreation areas,” said Col. Jessica Goffena, commander, Tulsa District, USACE. “They protect public lands, water, wildlife and cultural resources, promote water safety; and work closely with visitors, volunteers, partners and local communities.”

To highlight the park ranger experience, USACE presents a series of videos showcasing the important role its natural resources professionals play in environmental stewardship, recreation and visitor assistance. You can view the videos at:

Ranger Mike's profile video: https://youtu.be/nMbOTBqMShA. Ranger Taylor's profile video: https://youtu.be/8_j_D3UQ7PQ. Ranger Sylvia's profile video: https://youtu.be/4A5ZQYB6UDM.

Whether responding to emergencies on the water, monitoring wildlife habitats or managing diverse ecosystems, USACE rangers wear many hats as natural resources management professionals. To learn more about what USACE park rangers and natural resources specialists do, please visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Careers/Career-Fields/.

If you are interested in available USACE park ranger job opportunities, please visit https://www.usajobs.gov/.