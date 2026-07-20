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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District celebrates World Ranger Day July 31

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District celebrates World Ranger Day July 31

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District park rangers, operations personnel and...... read more read more

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District celebrates World Ranger Day July 31

    TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will recognize World Ranger Day July 31. This annual worldwide celebration commemorates rangers killed or injured in the line of duty and highlights our rangers’ vital roles in environmental stewardship, public safety and managing some of the nation’s premier water-based recreation areas.

    Tulsa District park rangers play crucial roles in safeguarding the environment, ensuring visitor safety and promoting conservation efforts at USACE-managed recreation areas, including Tenkiller Lake, Skiatook Lake and Lake Texoma.

    “Our rangers do much more than manage campgrounds and recreation areas,” said Col. Jessica Goffena, commander, Tulsa District, USACE. “They protect public lands, water, wildlife and cultural resources, promote water safety; and work closely with visitors, volunteers, partners and local communities.”

    To highlight the park ranger experience, USACE presents a series of videos showcasing the important role its natural resources professionals play in environmental stewardship, recreation and visitor assistance. You can view the videos at:

    Ranger Mike's profile video: https://youtu.be/nMbOTBqMShA. Ranger Taylor's profile video: https://youtu.be/8_j_D3UQ7PQ. Ranger Sylvia's profile video: https://youtu.be/4A5ZQYB6UDM.

    Whether responding to emergencies on the water, monitoring wildlife habitats or managing diverse ecosystems, USACE rangers wear many hats as natural resources management professionals. To learn more about what USACE park rangers and natural resources specialists do, please visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Careers/Career-Fields/.

    If you are interested in available USACE park ranger job opportunities, please visit https://www.usajobs.gov/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 17:40
    Story ID: 570942
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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