Seth E. Anderson Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Brigadier General

King City native Seth Edward Anderson has been promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Marine Corps and has assumed duties as the Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Marine Corps, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. He was promoted during a July 1 ceremony at the Pentagon, where his wife and son pinned on his stars.

Brigadier Gen. Anderson was born and raised in King City and is a graduate of King City High School. He is the son of longtime King City residents, the late Peter and Jackie Anderson. After high school, BGen Anderson attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a degree in political science. He was commissioned as a Marine Corps officer in April 1998 and has served as an intelligence officer for more than 28 years.

His career includes deployments to Iraq — where he served a year as an advisor to an Iraqi Army battalion — Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. He commanded 1st Intelligence Battalion at Camp Pendleton from 2015 to 2017 and Marine Corps Intelligence Schools in Dam Neck, Virginia, from 2021 to 2023. Most recently, he served as the intelligence director for the 3d Marine Aircraft Wing in San Diego before assuming his current post in July.

As Director of Intelligence, Brig. Gen. Anderson leads the Marine Corps' intelligence enterprise. His personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal with three Gold Stars, the Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star and combat "V", the Humanitarian Service Medal, and the Combat Action Ribbon.

Brigadier Gen. Anderson has served in the Marine Corps for a total of 28 years and holds master's degrees from the Marine Corps School of Advanced Warfighting and the Army War College. He and his family will reside in Alexandria, Virginia while he is stationed at the Pentagon.