PRESS RELEASE: 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) issues awards for Africa deployment

Fort Bragg, N.C. – The 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted an awards presentation for the Soldiers of C Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd SFG(A) at a ceremony on July 13, 2026. The ceremony, hosted by U.S. Army Col. Anthony F. Heisler, the commander of 3rd SFG(A), presented deployment awards to Soldiers under his command.

During the ceremony, Heisler and the battalion commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian M. Wright, pinned on multiple awards for the company’s actions in support of contingency operations across Africa. The commander issued 78 awards, including Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medals with “C” Device, and Army Achievement Medal with “C” Device.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and professionalism that each one of you exhibits here as leaders in this organization,” Heisler said as he spoke to the award recipients. “I am continually impressed by the standard of excellence you set for this entire organization. Your unwavering dedication to excellence and professionalism is what sets 3rd Group apart from the rest of the Army."

The event reflects the rigorous training and preparation that 3rd Group Soldiers undergo to ensure they are prepared to operateanywhere, at any time. Maintaining a relentless focus on lethality ensures the unit is trustedby partners across the continent, is highlylethalwhen engaged, andis readyto respond to crises at a moment's notice. The actions taken by the company during their deployment are a direct result of this high standard of readiness required to serve in special operations.

The awards were issued following the 3rd Battalion’s redeployment from Africa, where Soldiers valorously executed the core missions of U.S. special operations forces. During the battalion’s deployment, U.S. Special Forces Soldiers worked by, with, and through local nationals and host-nation special operations Soldiers to build operational readiness to counter violent extremist organizations that pose persistent threats to international order.

About 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) The 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) mans, trains, equips, educates, and globally deploys scalable Special Forces (SF), Civil Affairs (CA), and Psychological Operations (PO) elements. These elements conduct Special Operations by, with, and through partners, surrogates, and allies to solve problems on behalf of Geographic Combatant Commanders (GCCs), Theater Special Operations Command (TSOC) Commanders, U.S. Ambassadors, and the Nation.