CASCOM unveils portrait after installation namesake

Photo By Dani Johnson | From left, Nina Amos, national president, Buffalo Soldiers 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry National Association, Kevin Massengill, Dinwiddie County administrator, and U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Sean Davis unveil the portrait of installation namesake, Pvt. Fitz Lee, in a ceremony July 28 at the Ordnance Training Support Facility on the post. The installation was renamed July 11, 2025, after Buffalo Soldier and Medal of Honor recipient, Lee, who originated from Dinwiddie County. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Dani Johnson | From left, Nina Amos, national president, Buffalo Soldiers 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEE, Va. – U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command unveiled a portrait of installation namesake, Pvt. Fitz Lee, July 28 at the Ordnance Training Support Facility on the post.

The installation was renamed July 11, 2025, after Buffalo Soldier and Medal of Honor recipient, Lee, who originated from Dinwiddie County.

“Today is a profoundly special day for our Army, and a deeply personal one for this installation, said CASCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Sean Davis. “Today is Buffalo Soldier Day—commemorating this historic day in 1866, when Congress established the very first peacetime, all-Black regiments in the United States Army.

“Across the nation, Americans are pausing to recognize the trailblazing legacy of those men who secured our frontiers, built our infrastructure, and forged a legacy of unquestionable valor,” add the general.

Lee enlisted in the Army as a private in 1889 and served with the 10th Cavalry, known as “Buffalo Soldiers,” during the Spanish-American War. Lee earned the Medal of Honor for his exceptional courage during a daring rescue mission in Cuba in June 1898.

“A portrait does something a name alone cannot - it gives us a face to accompany the story. It reminds us that history was lived by real people,” said Kevin Massengill, Dinwiddie County administrator. “Today, we are not simply unveiling a painting; we are unveiling a life worthy of remembrance.”

The portrait will hang at the main entrance of the Headquarters, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command.