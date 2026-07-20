Environmental training keeps post in regulatory compliance

Courtesy Photo | Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Protection Officer (EPO) Course participants test the pH levels of different liquids during the training held July 20-24, 2026, in DPW building 1219. The EPO Course provides in-depth training on how to assess and properly dispose of hazardous materials and waste. see less | View Image Page

By Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division staff

The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division staff provides training for Soldiers and civilians to ensure they perform their duties in an environmentally sound manner through the Environmental Protection Officer (EPO) Course, a 40-hour certification course hosted approximately six times a year.

“Environmental training is essential to Fort Carson because it protects our training lands, ensures compliance with critical regulations, prevents hazards, strengthens community trust and preserves our ability to train and sustain the mission,” said Tyler Wendtland, DPW environmental protection specialist, who runs the EPO Course.

Fort Carson environmental regulations require each battalion-level unit or equivalent have a certified EPO at a rank of E-7 or above who serves as the unit manager for environmental issues and as the point of contact between DPW Environmental Division and the unit. Civilian agencies and directorates are also required to appoint qualified environmental personnel at prescribed organizational levels.

The EPO must be on written orders and is assigned as the environmental expert for the unit as an additional duty to ensure operations comply with Army, local, state and federal environmental laws.

In addition to the battalion-level EPO, units are encouraged to send as many company-level Soldiers of any rank as necessary to assist with environmental responsibilities. The more people with awareness and knowledge of the applicable environmental rules and regulations, the easier compliance with them will be.

The course covers a wide variety of environmental topics such as spill response, wildlife, storage tanks and hazardous material and waste management. Field trips to relevant facilities such as the Fort Carson Exchange Recycle Point and the Hazardous Waste Storage Facility, building 9243, are provided for a hands-on approach to learning about EPO responsibilities.

Pfc. Mogazi Lee, 571st Forward Support Company, 4th Multi-Domain Task Force, 4th Infantry Division, found the training important in providing him with environmental compliance fundamentals as a new EPO.

He said understanding how a motorpool is supposed to be labeled and organized is the most valuable thing he learned because that was something he didn’t know. “In terms of managing hazardous waste, I wasn’t aware that you need to be trained in it. If a gas spill happens, you call 911 and need to make sure your (Environmental Compliance Assessment Team) person is informed so that they can help you out with anything that is going on.”

Once certified through course completion, EPOs conduct periodic inspections of assigned work areas to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and participate in assessments conducted by the DPW Environmental Division Environmental Compliance Assessment Team assessors. Each facility on Fort Carson is assessed for compliance with all applicable environmental requirements. The ECAT assessors will also communicate new or changing environmental requirements to the units through the EPO.

Promotion points can be accrued with completion of the course. In addition, the knowledge and experience gained through serving as an EPO translates well to civilian jobs following a military career.

To register for the EPO training, contact Individual Military Training (Troop Schools) by email at mailto:mariah.k.davis3.civ@army.mil or call 719-503-0306.

Civilians, and people who want to attend as walk-ins, can contact the DPW Environmental Division training coordinator by emailing mailto:tyler.g.wendtland.civ@army.mil or mailto:david.nino.civ@army.mil to sign up.

Upcoming EPO Course dates available are Sept. 14-18 and Oct. 11-15.