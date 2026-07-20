Army & Air Force Exchange Service Launches Restaurants and Food Hub

Photo By Zachary Wright | Fueling the force, one bite at a time: @ShopMyExchange’s new Restaurants and Food Hub includes information on restaurants, Expresses, better-for-you options, the school meal program and more all in one convenient place for Warfighters and families. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3gM see less | View Image Page

Photo By Zachary Wright | Fueling the force, one bite at a time: @ShopMyExchange’s new Restaurants and Food...... read more read more

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is putting more flavor on the front line with a new online Restaurants and Food Hub, a one-stop shop for dining options, better-for-you choices and more for Warfighters and military families.

The hub highlights 1,500 Exchange restaurants, Expresses and 24/7 self-service stores that support nutritional readiness with meals, snacks and beverages.

Visitors can also learn about tax-free savings and promotions on BE FIT-approved snacks, meals and beverages, as well as discounts on restaurant entrees.

“The Exchange’s restaurants, self-service stores and Expresses all have one purpose—to keep members of the military community fueled for the next mission,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This hub pulls those efforts together in one place so it’s easier to see where to eat, what’s on the menu and how the Exchange supports the nutritional readiness of Warfighters every day.”

The hub also spotlights the Exchange’s school meal program, which serves 3.6 million nutritious breakfast and lunches annually to Warfighters’ children at Department of War Education Activity schools. Exchange-operated bakeries in Europe and the Pacific provide whole-grain baked foods that help school meals meet federal nutritional standards.

The military community can also keep up with the latest food news from the Exchange with recent stories on grand openings, healthier options and other dining initiatives that support the military community.

To find out more, visit the hub at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/exchange-restaurants.

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 60th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In 2025, the Exchange generated $307 million for military Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has returned $2.4 billion to military communities. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300 or WrightZ@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/