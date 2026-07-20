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    MILITARY TRAINING NOTIFICATION FOR TOWN OF LEWIS RESIDENTS

    LEWIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Story by Capt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    MILITARY TRAINING NOTIFICATION FOR TOWN OF LEWIS RESIDENTS
    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

    MILITARY TRAINING NOTIFICATION FOR TOWN OF LEWIS RESIDENTS

    LEWIS, NY – July 28, 2026- Residents in the Town of Lewis and Essex County NY should anticipate brief military activity on Friday, July 31 2026, as part of essential preparedness training.

    A squadron assigned to the New York Air National Guard will be conducting small arms training, as well as general mountaineering and personal communications testing. This training not only supports larger training for the National Guard operations, but federal forces worldwide when activated for deployment.

    The training will last from roughly noon to no later than 11pm, at Unconventional Concepts in Lewis NY.

    Local town authorities and law enforcement have are also in coordination to minimize public impact.

    The patience and understanding of our neighbors is greatly appreciated as this training is conducted.
    For non-emergency inquiries, please contact the Town Supervisor Mr. Tim Pierce, [supervisor@townoflewisecny.gov](mailto:supervisor@townoflewisecny.gov), Essex County Sheriff’s office, or 107th Attack Wing Public Affairs at 716-236-3279/ [107ATKW.PA.org@us.af.mil](mailto:107ATKW.PA.org@us.af.mil).



    -#-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:00
    Story ID: 570875
    Location: LEWIS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MILITARY TRAINING NOTIFICATION FOR TOWN OF LEWIS RESIDENTS, by CPT Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NYANG, NYNG, Training, Public Notice

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